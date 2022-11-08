Modern Warfare 2 might bring back controversial “No Russian” mission with Call of Duty’s rumored 2023 premium expansion

If somebody asks, what probably the most controversial mission in Name of Responsibility historical past is, followers won’t take a second to reply. ‘No Russian’ from Fashionable Warfare 2 (2009) certainly supplied among the most horrifying sequences when it comes to morality within the franchise all through the years.

With Name of Responsibility asserting the premium content material launch for 2023, the doable return of the gut-wrenching mission would possibly simply happen on the earth of Fashionable Warfare 2.

This text will give attention to how ‘No Russian’ would possibly return as a part of a brand new marketing campaign for Fashionable Warfare 2 and why this might be a actuality after Activision’s latest assertion.

Name of Responsibility in 2023 shall be “extra MWII”

Beforehand, Activision revealed that they’d not launch a brand new Name of Responsibility title in 2023, and Fashionable Warfare 2 would obtain a two-year-long content material replace. Nevertheless, with Fashionable Warfare 2’s latest success, it was inevitable for the franchise to take a seat again and never launch paid content material for 2 years.

In the latest assertion, Activision acknowledged:

“with plans for subsequent 12 months together with probably the most strong Name of Responsibility stay operations to this point, the subsequent full premium launch within the blockbuster annual sequence.”

It’s not acknowledged if the paid content material shall be part of Fashionable Warfare 2 or not. Provided that there shall be no different CoD subsequent 12 months, it is extremely probably that Fashionable Warfare 2 may have a continuation of its story, multiplayer, and extra.



– The subsequent recreation, by Treyarch, is popping out in 2024

– Subsequent 12 months there shall be a Fashionable Warfare II “premium” (paid) growth by Sledgehammer

Reporter Jason Schreier revealed on his Twitter account that the 2023 launch shall be “extra MWII” and this growth shall be developed by Sledgehammer Video games.

Coming to the place Fashionable Warfare 2’s story ended, it teased one of the crucial infamous villains in Name of Responsibility historical past, Vladimir Makarov, as the first antagonist within the story’s subsequent half.

Moreover, after the credit score rolls, a scene showcased a business flight the place a passenger will get a textual content on their telephone from an individual named ‘M’, which is clearly Makarov right here. The textual content acknowledged “Prepared?”, when the receiver confirmed, there got here one other textual content, which learn, “No Russian.”

Veteran CoD followers will certainly keep in mind what the state of affairs is about. For followers who have no idea, “No Russian” is probably the most controversial mission in Fashionable Warfare 2 (2009) the place Makarov massacred Zakhaev Worldwide Airport and the occasion created the stepping stone for World Conflict 3 on the earth of Fashionable Warfare.

Whether or not or not an identical occasion will happen as the subsequent “premium content material” in 2023, is difficult to inform. Nevertheless, with Activision’s affirmation and all of the hypothesis on-line, followers can anticipate one thing like this subsequent 12 months.

