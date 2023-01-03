Modern Warfare 2 leaks reveal return of infamous Damascus camo

After the success of Fashionable Warfare 2 in 2022, the fan favourite Damascus camo from the 2019 prequel might very nicely arrive quickly if current leaks are to be believed. On January 3, 2022, Reddit person beefycthu reported that the favored camo is already current within the recreation recordsdata of Fashionable Warfare 2.

Acquiring it this time round will likely be a better course of, however that methodology is more likely to upset an excellent portion of the neighborhood. If the datamined data is to be believed, the Damascus camo will likely be a paid pores and skin that is a part of a blueprint and is unlikely to function a free different.

Fashionable Warfare 2’s Damascus camo will likely be behind a paywall in the interim

The Damascus camo will solely be relevant for sure Fashionable Warfare 2 weapons if this leaked data is correct. Presently, the leaks recommend that the pores and skin will arrive for the Chimera rifle and will likely be completely restricted to the AR. It might even be launched in a bundle and have extra weapons with the favored camo.

Whereas followers are delighted that the camo is returning to the collection’ newest launch, its implementation appears unfair to some. Locking it behind a paywall grants much less freedom to gamers who could also be unwilling to spend extra on microtransactions. Moreover, free-to-play Warzone 2 gamers will miss out on this widespread camo.

Fashionable Warfare 2’s present system for unlocking camo is much extra streamlined because it advantages informal gamers. Varied bundles, together with current notable additions, may be simply bought with CoD factors. Concurrently, gamers can even acquire blueprints with particular camos from the Season Move.

In contrast to the franchise’s earlier video games, gamers do not need to unlock camos individually throughout each weapon. On the whole, the brand new blueprint system has considerably modified the scenario, for the higher. Representing the end-game content material, the sport’s mastery camos are additionally out there, which would require critical funding of time and ability to unlock.

Though camos supply no actual benefit, a number of gamers want sure choices over others resulting from their in-game traits relating to blueprints. The recognition of the Damascus camo is clearly understood by the truth that gamers needed to go to nice lengths so as to acquire it in 2019’s Fashionable Warfare.

With Season 1 getting into its ultimate month, gamers have been supplied with a number of blueprints and customization choices all through their in-game journey. With none apart from the Damascus camo set to reach, the neighborhood is actually trying ahead to what the long run holds.



