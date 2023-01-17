Modern Warfare 2’ Leak Reveals Season 2 Delay

Warzone 2 and Trendy Warfare 2’s subsequent huge replace could also be a month out. Credit score: Activision

The highly-anticipated second season of Warzone 2 and Name Of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare II could also be delayed in accordance toa new leak. That is bad information for gamers determined for brand new content material who’ve been anticipating a significant replace on February 1st.

The final time the sport was up to date past playlist updates and bug fixes was the discharge of Season 1 Reloaded on December 14th. Nevertheless, this replace solely added a small quantity of latest content material. The 2 new maps added since launch—Cargo and Shoot Home—have been on 24/7 rotation in Trendy Warfare 2019, and barely depend as “new.” The three-player Raid was a cool addition to the sport, however after you’ve performed it as soon as, there’s not a lot motive to play once more. By and huge, we’re enjoying virtually the identical recreation we have been at launch although with few bugs and crashes, thank goodness.

The leak comes by means of CodSploitz on Twitter, who has leaked Store Bundles appropriately previously. He notes that the ultimate Season 1 bundle is scheduled within the recreation information for February 2nd, a day after the season is supposedly ending. The brand new end-date within the recreation information is February fifteenth, that means Season 2 will begin on the fifteenth or sixteenth now if the leak is correct.

That is miserable for these of you who, like me, play this recreation recurrently and are prepared for some new content material. Particularly, I’m nearly achieved with Warzone 2 till the Resurgence mode is added. I’m simply not that huge of a fan of battle royale, and Resurgence strikes the proper steadiness between the fast-pace (and respawn pleasant) multiplayer modes of Trendy Warfare II and the battle royale mode in Warzone 2. The smaller maps and foyer sizes are additionally a pleasant change of tempo.

On high of latest maps in Multiplayer, I’m anticipating the return of Gunfight. The extremely tactical 2v2 mode was my favourite new addition in Trendy Warfare 2019 however hasn’t made a return since 2020’s Black Ops Chilly Conflict. As a lot as I get pleasure from common multiplayer, I badly miss Gunfight. I additionally miss the weapon-rotating Gun Recreation mode, although my crew performs a customized model of that mode in Customized Video games recurrently so it’s not as huge of a deal.

Hopefully this leak shouldn’t be true and Season 2 lands when the Battle Cross timer says it’s coming, at the beginning of February. Whether it is delayed, let’s hope it means extra content material and fewer bugs at launch. Keep tuned.