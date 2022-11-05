Modern Warfare 2 giving away double XP tokens to Vault Edition owners, over in-game store purchase “confusion”

Fashionable Warfare 2 rewards all Vault Version homeowners with 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens over confusion relating to their in-game retailer buy.

Initially, Activision solely gave away Double XP tokens to the vault version homeowners who bought the title by way of the in-game retailer, like Vanguard or Black Ops Chilly Battle. This resulted in extreme backlash from the group, as understandably, followers weren’t pleased about being restricted relating to their buy choices.

Activision introduced that every one Fashionable Warfare 2 Vault Version Homeowners can be eligible for Double XP tokens, no matter their recreation buy storefront. Gamers who have not already obtained the tokens are anticipated to obtain 10 hours of Double XP Tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens of their account.

All Fashionable Warfare 2 Vault Version homeowners will get Double XP tokens, no matter their storefront

MW 2 is the newest iteration of the decade-old iconic first-person shooter franchise and is a direct sequel to 2019’s hit. The title takes an uncensored shut take a look at the darkish and gritty world of army espionage within the trendy period, full of sacrifices and betrayal.

Fashionable Warfare 2 has returned to the drafting board to deliver a extra tactical strategy with a redefined weapon development and perk system. The gunsmith mode has returned to MW2 and has a extra polished and lifelike weapon customization system, the place gamers can tune every attachment to their most popular playstyle.

To our group – THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Name of Obligation launch of all-time! And we’re simply getting began To our community – THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Name of Obligation launch of all-time! And we’re simply getting began 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

Except for the double XP tokens, the $100 Vault Version additionally included unique operators from the marketing campaign, together with Captain Value, Cleaning soap, Ghost, and Farah, in addition to FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, first season battle go with 50 tier skip, and operator skins in Fashionable Warfare and Warzone.

Much like the earlier Name of Obligation titles, MW2 consists of two completely different XP techniques, a basic XP that progresses the participant’s stage and unlocks gameplay options, in addition to a Weapon XP, unique to every weapon, which ranges up the gun, unlocking attachments and weapons from the identical household.

With all Vault Version homeowners now set to get the Double XP tokens, it’ll assist gamers stage up in-game in addition to weapon attachments and weapons from the identical household, unlocking weapons and different gameplay options sooner. The ten-hour Double XP tokens will let gamers achieve double the quantity of XP gained throughout that interval.

Fashionable Warfare 2 is on the market on the Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X|S, PS4, PS5, and Home windows PC by way of Steam and Battle.web



