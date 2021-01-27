Modern Warfare 2 fans will be in heaven with this announcement

Note for fans of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign, the original. An important element could be Warzone and the restart of Modern Warfare.

Warzone, always on top

We know the merger between Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is far from unanimous. Many criticize that the integration of weapons from the Cold War, the new Gulag, and some bugs doesn’t affect the experience of players on Warzone.

Since its release in March 2020, Call Of Duty: Warzone has attracted and continues to attract more than 75 million players. The revamped Modern Warfare 2 campaign was so successfully received that the license developed by Infinity Ward largely takes precedence over the Black Ops Cold War released on November 13, 2020.

Soap operator

And a new element should inspire even more fans from the very beginning. According to ModernWarzone’s Twitter account, the character of John “Soap” MacTavish, who is loved by fans of the original Modern Warfare, could appear “anytime” on Modern Warfare and the BR Warzone as operator. If such rumors leaked some time ago, that information would be more tangible as ModernWarzone is a more reliable source.

Soap could arrive every day for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone now! ud83d udc40

Honestly, I have no idea when the new content for MW2019 will be released, but PS5 players have been able to use both new weapons for over a month. pic.twitter.com/YMFCZswsWC

January 26, 2021

It appears that nothing has been formalized by Activision and therefore this information should not be valued at face value.