Modern Warfare 2 fans on Reddit want the ‘map voting’ feature to return

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 has been out for fairly a while, and gamers have just a few options for the multiplayer mode of the sport. Now that Warzone 2.0 is out, there can be a shift in exercise, with extra curiosity within the Battle Royale mode.

The regular framerates and balanced sport optimization has impressed followers to this point, particularly after Vanguard’s disappointing multiplayer modes final 12 months. Furthermore, gamers are spending monumental quantities of time grinding the multiplayer mode and discovering methods to degree up their accounts to unlock weapons and attachments.

A Reddit thread has been making the rounds during which gamers have been requesting {that a} basic Name of Obligation multiplayer characteristic be added to the most recent sport. The map rotation in Fashionable Warfare 2 multiplayer mode is random in the intervening time, however followers want to have a say in what maps they play.

Redditors need a map voting characteristic in Fashionable Warfare 2

Followers have begun exploring the multiplayer mode of the most recent Fashionable Warfare 2, they usually observed that the map rotation was being achieved at random throughout all of the modes. Which means they do not have the choice to decide on the map they’d prefer to play a sure match in. A Reddit consumer named u/KraKraten began a thread on the platform asking for the basic map voting characteristic to return to the sport.

This characteristic permits gamers in a multiplayer foyer to vote for the map they want to play on. Map voting often seems after a match has concluded. Gamers who want to proceed enjoying in the identical matchmaking foyer can vote to skip a map or select between two completely different maps.

The Reddit thread went viral, and different gamers who’ve been sad with the random maps within the multiplayer mode of Fashionable Warfare 2 additionally voiced their opinions.

Gamers from the neighborhood had some attention-grabbing options. A consumer named u/razaky201 believes that the present COD sport ought to undertake Treyarch’s (developer of COD Vanguard) fashion of map rotation. Nonetheless, for the reason that present Fashionable Warfare 2 is constructed by Infinity Ward, the characteristic in all probability will not be added to the most recent COD title.

One other consumer named u/veczey reminisced about how among the greatest Name of Obligation titles included map voting and a completely completely different skill-based matchmaking system that gamers liked. In addition they talked about that the present sport gross sales weren’t indicative of the standard or content material of the sport.

Nonetheless, one other consumer named u/GlendrixDK went in opposition to the grain and defined that the map voting characteristic would possible pass over different maps that is perhaps good to play in. This opinion is sensible as implementing map voting would end in among the extra unpopular maps by no means getting chosen.

The Reddit submit continues to garner consideration, and demand for map voting seems to be sturdy locally. Nonetheless, the absence of the characteristic has not deterred gamers from discovering new methods to shortly degree up their weapons and accounts.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



