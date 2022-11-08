Modern Warfare 2 expected to get full premium content as part of Call of Duty’s 2023 release

Name of Obligation followers can be comfortable to know that Activision has formally introduced a full premium content material launch for subsequent yr, probably as a part of Fashionable Warfare 2. After the large success that Fashionable Warfare 2 has garnered over the previous few days, it comes as no shock that an announcement just like this may drop any second, and now, it’s lastly coming true.

The franchise had beforehand acknowledged that there can be no new Name of Obligation video games because the 2023 launch, leaving the group bummed. After the introduction of the AAA FPS franchise, this would be the first time in a yr with no Name of Obligation title. Nonetheless, followers can now be assured that they may get a style of the premium Name of Obligation in 2023.

Name of Obligation’s subsequent premium launch can be a part of Fashionable Warfare 2 in 2023

Fashionable Warfare 2 has develop into the fastest-selling Name of Obligation title within the franchise’s historical past inside simply ten days of its launch. Whereas the success has exceeded all expectations, followers have been questioning about the way forward for their beloved franchise. Of their latest monetary launch, Activision acknowledged:

“with plans for subsequent yr together with probably the most sturdy Name of Obligation reside operations up to now, the subsequent full premium launch within the blockbuster annual collection, and much more participating free-to-play experiences throughout platforms.”

Whereas details about the content material and different anticipated particulars haven't but been revealed, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier revealed some data which may give us an concept in regards to the forthcoming particulars.

Whereas details about the content material and different anticipated particulars haven’t but been revealed, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier revealed some data which may give us an concept in regards to the forthcoming content material.

In response to Jason, the 2023 premium content material is “extra MWII”, which suggests the story would possibly probably go ahead with new multiplayer content material and can doubtless be virtually a brand new recreation as a part of MW 2. Sledgehammer Video games is creating a content material enlargement and the sport is anticipated to be priced at $70, like a full recreation yearly.

In response to Charlie Intel, Sledgehammer Video games is creating the "paid" content material enlargement for Fashionable Warfare II, releasing in 2023. The enlargement can have "numerous content material" and more than likely be $70. Treyarch's subsequent Name of Obligation continues to be in 2024.

Whereas Activision releases Name of Obligation titles yearly, lots of the video games are criticized by the group for being rushed and unfinished. To repair the state of affairs, the gaming writer beforehand determined to don’t have any releases for subsequent yr and a full content material replace for Fashionable Warfare 2 for 2 extra years. Nonetheless, the latest success of Fashionable Warfare 2 is simply too large to sacrifice a yr of paid content material and followers can count on to see a brand new Name of Obligation recreation subsequent yr.

