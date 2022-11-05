Modern Warfare 2 Community Update: Week One Patch Notes

Infinity Ward has launched the very first patch for Trendy Warfare 2. Titled Group Replace Week One, this patch brings bug fixes throughout the board and addresses points reported by gamers since its launch.

Trendy Warfare 2 is the most recent title within the iconic decade-old first-person shooter franchise, Name of Responsibility, and is a direct sequel to the 2019 hit. Whereas the sport has introduced again just a few iconic characters, it additionally introduces new ones to inform a darkish and gripping story of belief and sacrifice set within the backdrop of modern-era navy espionage and behind-enemy-line motion.

To our neighborhood – THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Name of Responsibility launch of all-time! And we’re simply getting began To our community – THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Name of Responsibility launch of all-time! And we’re simply getting began 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

The sport has already garnered huge assist from the neighborhood for its tactical gunplay method and has redefined the perk and gunsmith system. Nonetheless, there are nonetheless just a few bugs and glitches within the sport that the builders are addressing and promise to deal with down the road.

Trendy Warfare 2 Week One Patch Notes brings main modifications throughout the board

The Trendy Warfare 2 replace is already accessible for obtain. Let’s check out the bug fixes and enhancements to the sport.

Common Updates

Infinity ward has addressed a variety of crashes affecting gamers throughout all platforms, together with the bug that brought about sure gamers who have been partied up in-game to crash when matchmaking. The replace ought to present further stability when it comes to crashing. The builders will proceed to observe reside concern reviews and supply resolutions as quickly as they’re in a position.

Infinity Ward has made common sport enhancements together with:

Repair for numerous camos not unlocking throughout development. Mounted framerate drop points. Addressed identified freezing points. General efficiency enhancements. Added fixes for stuttering and lag points.

PC

A latest NVIDIA hotfix addressed some essential points. Please be sure you are operating the sport on driver 526.61.

The PC benchmark map has been up to date with a extra correct studying of the FPS show.

Weapons

Infinity Ward is actively accumulating weapon efficiency/utilization knowledge and can present detailed updates on weapon balancing with the launch of Season 01.

Final week, Infinity Ward disabled the attachment tuning function attributable to a problem affecting gamers with 4 or extra tuned attachments geared up directly. They re-enabled attachment tuning in final night time’s replace, so gamers shouldn’t encounter additional points equipping attachments on a weapon.

Multiplayer

Enemy or reside ping will stay disabled in multiplayer till a repair is applied with the launch of Season 01. This is because of a bug the place the ping remained on some gamers even after demise. KBM gamers are at present nonetheless capable of hazard ping.

The participant icon on the minimap will now not disappear after a participant is revived in sure modes.

Maps/Playlists

Trendy Warfare 2 has added Breenbergh Resort to Third-Particular person Moshpit

There are not any important map modifications, however Infinity Ward has patched numerous exploits and geometry bugs within the days after the sport’s launch. They’ll proceed to deal with small fixes by way of every day updates.

UI/UX

The builders proceed to refine Trendy Warfare 2’s UI and could have extra particulars within the Season 01 launch notes.

Along with the modifications that the builders have already made, they’re additionally actively monitoring reside points. Among the identified points at current embody:

The builders are conscious of the next points and fixes are within the works

Riot protect gives invincibility in opposition to chopper gunner and VTOL

DDOS Discipline improve availability bug

A bug affecting helicopter top, which permits them to depart the map in some cases

Trendy Warfare 2 Group Replace is accessible for obtain on Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X|S, PS4, PS5, and Home windows PC by way of Battle.web and Steam. Gamers can bounce proper in and play the sport immediately.

Edited by Suryadeepto Sengupta



