Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 8

The eighth mission of the Fashionable Warfare 2 marketing campaign takes the traditional aerial help idea and converts it into fully-fledged fight gameplay. After the seventh mission the place Ghost, Cleaning soap, and Alejandro ambush Hassan’s base and seize him alive, this one is somewhat a support-based endeavor to escort him to security.

Through the mission, gamers will play as Shadow-1 and oversee weapon methods in an aerial help car. The weapon loadout within the helicopter contains an LTM Missile, a 40mm Cannon, and a 25mm Cannon that they’ll use at their disposal.

The LTM missile has fairly a bigger space of impact that may harm a number of bogeys in an space. In the meantime, the 25mm Cannon is nice for taking out regular enemies and the 40mm Cannon is instrumental in opposition to giant teams or enemy convoys.

Disclaimer: The next part might comprise spoilers for the Fashionable Warfare 2 Marketing campaign

Fashionable Warfare 2 marketing campaign: Mission 8 – Hardpoint

On this mission of the Fashionable Warfare 2 marketing campaign, Graves and his air help staff assisted Ghost’s floor staff in eliminating cartel reinforcements whereas they saved Hassan safe. Followers will play from above the bottom and have the choice to change to thermal imaginative and prescient.

The primary a part of the Fashionable Warfare 2 mission requires you to scan the realm utilizing your airplane’s digicam. While wielding the digicam, discover the fuel station to the north and zoom in to verify the visuals on the staff current there. Zoom in on the placement and scan individuals to see if there are any cartel members.

For the subsequent step, scan the Market. Pay shut consideration to the buildings, as Graves will provide you with detailed orders on what you should do in each. Here is an in depth map of the realm with the constructing names on it.

Fashionable Warfare 2 map exhibits 4 essential mission buildings (Picture by way of Sportskeeda)

As soon as you might be within the clear, your staff will begin transferring slowly in direction of the fuel station, however will instantly be ambushed by a automobile that crashes into their truck. A complete wave of enemies will lunge out of close by buildings with weapons. You’re free to interact them as you need. Nevertheless, it’s good to be aware of the civilians round you earlier than taking a shot.

As soon as your staff has taken camp on the Restaurant’s roof, your activity shall be to defend their place till the exfil arrives. You’ll encounter totally different waves of enemies. Heavy gunners, tank blasters, and RPG fiends will rush to the scene. That mentioned, it’s good to use three sorts of weaponry on the airplane to come back out on high.

Neutralize RPG threats to guard your gunship (Picture by way of Activision)

Nevertheless, it will be greatest in case you prioritized RPG enemies, adopted by those that are nearer to the staff as they’ll begin firing missiles at your location. To counter this and keep away from your chook happening, launch flares immediately to neutralize the missile, after which you need to remove them.

Look in numerous instructions and maintain firing the missiles in a randomized order. Defend the staff and your self with every part you’ve and do not maintain again on buildings. Nevertheless, steer clear of the church, as there is likely to be civilians current.

Destroy the bridge to finish the Fashionable Warfare 2 mission (Picture by way of Activision)

Then, blow up the bridge earlier than the reinforcements arrive or maintain on to your place till the Exfil staff comes. As soon as the staff is protected contained in the helicopters or different aerial automobiles, the mission will finish and you will be redirected to your reward.

What are the rewards for finishing “Hardpoint” in Fashionable Warfare 2?

By finishing the eighth mission, gamers will get their palms on a Double Weapon XP reward to be used in Multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.0. It will assist in leveling up their weapons and unlocking particular attachments and perks.

This covers the eighth mission, “Hardpoint,” and takes gamers on an thrilling aerial fight expertise the place they get to guide an aerial help staff.

Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with a pre-access reside marketing campaign for pre-orders.

