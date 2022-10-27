Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 16

Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 Early Entry marketing campaign is lastly underway. It brings a number of graphical upgrades in comparison with its prequel, together with new audio applied sciences.

The Trendy Warfare reboot from 2019 was an enormous success. Followers of the sequence cherished the action-packed sequences and the sensible narrative the title delivered. MW2 builds on this and carries the legacy ahead with a sensible and immersive marketing campaign.

Whereas the vast majority of followers wish to dive straight into Trendy Warfare 2’s story and expertise all the weather with out prior information, some would possibly want to find out about what they’re getting themselves into. To help such people, this text will take a more in-depth have a look at Mission 16 – Ghost Crew in Trendy Warfare 2.

Disclaimer: The next part could include spoilers for the Trendy Warfare 2 Marketing campaign

Unpacking Trendy Warfare 2 marketing campaign: Mission 16 – Ghost Crew

The mission kicks off with a cutscene, the place Value interacts with Common Shepherd and questions him as to why he lied to Process Power 141 concerning the missiles.

Value then warns Shepherd that he’s going to take Graves out for his crimes and shall be coming after the Common subsequent. As Process Power 141 and Los Vaqueros get able to get rid of Phillip Graves, the cutscene ends, marking the start of Trendy Warfare 2’s sixteenth mission.

It begins with Alejandro, Gaz, and Value contained in the tunnels resulting in Grave’s new base in Las Almas, Mexico. You’ll assume the function of Gaz within the first section of the mission.

Proceed by the tunnels till Alejandro asks you to halt. He’ll notify you of traps within the space after which deploy his smoke to disclose the laser beams. Cautiously maneuver round them until you get to the pink change and disable the traps for a piece of the tunnel.

Turning off lasers (Picture by way of Activision)

Pay attention to any sound, and use your smoke grenades to disclose all of the traps within the subsequent part.

Traps revealed with smoke (Picture by way of Activision)

As you progress ahead and observe Alejandro’s lead, he’ll declare that there are three guards close by. Eradicate them and decide up extra smoke grenades, which shall be saved close to the orange field.

Three guards and the orange field (Picture by way of Activision)

Make your approach by the tunnels by persevering with to observe Alejandro. Maintain utilizing smoke grenades to disclose all of the alarms and switch them off. As you progress by the world, you’ll ultimately attain the tip, and Alejandro will let of a ladder that provides direct entry to Grave’s base.

When you and your group have reached the floor, proceed to take out the 2 guards close to the helicopter.

Two targets close to the helicopter (Picture by way of Activision)

Right here, you and Value will break up. Value and Alejandro’s males will take the chopper as you and Alejandro enter the hangar to clear the world on foot.

With this, the primary section of the mission involves an finish. For the second half, you’ll assume the function of Cleaning soap. Your job will contain attacking the primary gates of the bottom with Ghost and Rodolfo whereas marking targets for Value to shoot at from the chopper.

Attacking the Command Middle

Because the cutscene ends, you might be given the choice to select up the Spotter scope and mark targets. Put your mark on the automobile on the gate surrounded by armed guards, and Value will take them out.

You’ll now barge into the compound, and as you might be about to depart the van, be sure to select up the armor pack. As soon as out within the open, instantly get behind cowl as you may be shot from the constructing on the left. Proceed to mark the constructing, and Value will present you and your group with cowl hearth.

Marking the constructing (Picture by way of Activision)

Head contained in the constructing and make your option to the highest, ridding the world of all enemies. Upon getting reached the terrace, you may be noticed by a machine gunner on the opposite facet of the bottom. Use your Spotter scope as soon as once more to get rid of him and the encompassing space with the help of Value.

Eliminating the Machine Gunner (Picture by way of Activision)

Now, battle your option to the subsequent constructing with Ghost, killing all adversaries unlucky sufficient to land in your sight. As soon as inside, get rid of all of the enemies and switch proper from the staircase. Then, hold heading ahead.

You’ll lastly have the Command Middle in your sight, however you can’t but method it because it’s closely guarded by armed guards. Direct Value to get rid of all enemies outdoors the middle together with your Spotter scope.

Killing enemies outdoors the Command Middle (Picture by way of Activision)

There shall be just a few snipers on the rooftop. Right here you should utilize Value’s help alongside together with your gun energy to take them down. After caring for the foes, transfer in direction of the Command Middle and proceed to open the doorways. This may set off a cutscene, and you may be again to taking part in as Gaz as he and Alejandro enter the hangar.

Capturing Valeria

After clearing the hangar, observe Alejandro’s information and make your option to the opposite facet utilizing the autos for canopy. Keep stealth and tread fastidiously as the world shall be swarming with enemies.

Hangar 03 (Picture by way of Activision)

Eradicate all enemies inside Hanger 03 and attain for the blue container the place Valeria is hiding. As you knock on the doorways, Valeria will work together with you from the opposite facet, confirming her presence. This may set off one other quick cutscene, and you may now be taking part in by Cleaning soap’s perspective.

Going after Phillip Graves

As quickly as Cleaning soap and the group barge into the Command Middle, Graves shall be noticed working for security. Transfer in and get rid of all enemies. After passing by the workplace, make your approach by the management heart to the exit door.

Proper after you progress out, Value’s helicopter shall be shot at by enemies, inflicting him to crash. Proceed transferring ahead. As you attain the partitions on the finish, Rodolfo will ask you to provide him a lift. He’ll then aid you climb the wall and entry the coaching heart.

Rodolfo asking Cleaning soap for a lift (Picture by way of Activision)

Graves will method you with a tank as quickly as you enter the world. Bullets will not work in opposition to him at this level, and you’ll have to make use of C4s which can be unfold out all through the world. These explosives shall be stored inside orange bins, so hold a watch out for these.

C4s in orange bins in Trendy Warfare 2 (Picture by way of Activision)

There shall be few enemies right here, so be sure to get rid of them first; in any other case, they are going to be dealing you pointless harm. Upon getting collected the C4s, proceed to maneuver in direction of a home with an higher flooring. This may make it simpler so that you can drop the bombs on Phillip’s tank whereas avoiding harm. It’ll take a complete of 4 C4s to lastly get his tank to explode.

Destroyed Grave’s tank in Trendy Warfare 2 (Picture by way of Activision)

With the sight of the tank going up in flames, Trendy Warfare 2’s marketing campaign’s sixteenth mission, Ghost Crew, will conclude.

What are the rewards for finishing Ghost Crew in Trendy Warfare 2?

By finishing the sixteenth mission in Trendy Warfare 2, gamers can get their palms on Base Operator: Hutch, who can be utilized in Multiplayer modes.

That is all there’s to find out about Trendy Warfare 2’s Ghost Crew mission. It switches views a number of instances, letting gamers expertise the mission in numerous methods. Ghost Crew is adopted by Countdown.

Trendy Warfare 2 shall be out there on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Collection S|X on October 28, 2022.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



