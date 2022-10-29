Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 15

The fifteenth marketing campaign mission in Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 goes again two years from current occasions and makes some stunning revelations to Activity Pressure 141 that shake them. It’s thought to be one of many shortest missions within the recreation the place cinematic scenes inform the story and minimal gameplay is embedded within the center to progress the story to the climactic finale.

After a earlier mission the place Worth, Gaz, Rudy, and Ghost had rescued Alejandro and Las Vaqueros from jail, Laswell reveals to Activity Pressure 141 the true purpose behind Shepherd’s betrayal of the squad and why Graves went together with him.

Since this mission has taken place up to now, gamers will play as one of many Shadow Firm’s operatives named Sgt. DiPaolo, and can begin with an M4 M203 Assault Rifle and P890 pistol of their loadout. Nevertheless, they hardly ever get an opportunity to make use of it because the mission ends swiftly.

For an entire walkthrough of the earlier Trendy Warfare 2 mission “Jail Break”, click on right here.

Disclaimer: The next part might comprise spoilers for the Trendy Warfare 2 Marketing campaign

Trendy Warfare 2 marketing campaign: Mission 15 – Hindsight

On this Trendy Warfare 2 mission, Laswell uncovers intel relating to a stolen cargo of American missiles two years in the past and retells the story to Activity Pressure 141. The mission will begin with a protracted cinematic sequence the place Shadow operatives are receiving direct orders from Graves on comms. That is to guard the asset code named “Milk” in one of many convoy vans and neutralize any menace that falls in the best way whereas they’re on the transfer.

Lean out of the automobile (Picture through Activision)

You’ll be seated within the again seat of the automobile. Keep within the automobile and watch the state of affairs forward when the convoy stops. When your associate Erikson tells you to, lean out of the automobile to cowl the Shadow on the street along with your weapons sizzling.

The Russians then flip their backs in opposition to you and your squad and are after the missiles you might be at present carrying. They work straight for Hassan and the missiles he has are stolen from Shepherd and Graves, therefore the quilt up.

Strive reaching for the gun to neutralize enemies (Picture through Activision)

As quickly because the enemies begin coming out of the truck and arrive at your location, open hearth and begin neutralizing them. Your enemies would be the Russian Mafia and they are going to be closely armored, so it’s advisable to lean again, take cowl and recuperate your well being to realize momentum.

When Erikson tries to flee the realm, a few enemies will block the street, avoiding him from continuing any additional. Your goal, alternatively, can be to take down as many hostiles as you’ll be able to. Sadly, there can be too lots of them and even should you attempt to attain the pistol after your automobile is hit by an RPG, you’ll find yourself getting killed, which can then efficiently finish the mission.

What are the rewards for finishing “Hindsight” in Trendy Warfare 2?

By finishing the fifteenth Trendy Warfare 2 mission, gamers will get their palms on a Double XP token to be used in Multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.0. This can be utilized throughout a number of Name of Obligation modes, because of cross development in Trendy Warfare 2, to stage up sooner and unlock a number of perks.

This covers the fifteenth mission, “Hindsight”, and takes gamers by way of a flashback the place issues went improper and compelled Shepherd and Graves to bury this incident deep. All of the steps they take within the recreation in addition to turning their backs in opposition to Activity Pressure 141 is solely on account of this incident.

Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 is now reside on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with pre-access rewards granted to gamers who pre-ordered the sport.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



