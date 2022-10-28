Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 13

The thirteenth marketing campaign mission in Trendy Warfare 2 takes stealth fight to an entire different stage and places players in the midst of Las Almas, Mexico, to outlive the Shadow Firm.

After the occasions of the earlier mission, gamers get to be taught in the course of the cutscene that Graves is working with Shepherd and that each of them are as much as no good. They held Las Vaqueros hostage in jail alongside Alejandro and opened hearth on Ghost and Cleaning soap as they each managed to flee the tense scenario proper across the Las Almas border.

Trendy Warfare 2 gamers will now play as Cleaning soap within the thirteenth mission of the sport and can begin out with no weapons. Alone additionally introduces players to the crafting menu within the sport, which seems fairly promising. They must eradicate enemies utilizing stealth, craft deadly tools, open safes, or loot our bodies to get weapons to make use of on this stage.

Disclaimer: The next part might include spoilers for the Trendy Warfare 2 Marketing campaign

What transpires in the course of the Trendy Warfare 2 marketing campaign: Mission 13 – Alone?

Cleaning soap is alone, unarmed, and hunted by Graves’ Shadow Firm. You have to improvise to outlive the streets of Las Almas throughout nighttime. Speaking with him is his associate, Ghost. It’s essential to work in the direction of assembly up with him on the rendezvous level. You’ll have to attain a tunnel resulting in the Church he’s ready for you in.

You need to use 4 completely different methods to get to the tunnel:

1) Get a Knife from a clothes store close to the fountain, stealthily take out enemies, steal their weapons, and make a run for the tunnel as you neutralize extra foes alongside the way in which.

2) Get a Shotgun from an deserted home with a lure.

3) Get a .50 GS Suppressed Pistol from a protected inside a Espresso Store — Protected code: 10-10-80 — and neutralize enemies utilizing the firearm and crafted tools.

4) Get an Adrenaline Shot and explosives. Now, it is possible for you to to make a run for the tunnel quicker whereas planting explosives.

Nevertheless, for the sake of the walkthrough of this Trendy Warfare 2 mission, this text will showcase a better and extra viable technique that may get you to the tunnel quicker and prevent a while.

Attain the locked door firstly of the Trendy Warfare 2 mission (Picture through Activision)

After the cutscene, as quickly as you’ll be able to transfer, stand up, transfer ahead, and enter the alley on the left. Anticipate Graves and the Shadow Firm to depart as they search the realm for you and Ghost.

As soon as they’re gone, transfer ahead and strategy the constructing with open doorways. On the way in which, you will notice the Shadow Firm roaming across the perimeter with flashlights. To keep away from detection, crouch and conceal behind the yellow automotive. Upon accessing the constructing, you’ll come throughout a locked door in your proper that that you must get by.

Craft a Pry Software with Fan Blade and Bindings (Picture through Activision)

Nevertheless, you want one thing to pry it open with. Go to the door on the left, and you’ll enter a room with a corpse in entrance of you. Get the binding from the physique and break off a fan blade to reap metallic. Open your backpack and craft a device utilizing the 2 supplies.

As soon as carried out, apply it to the locked door to unlock it and head inside in the direction of the following room. Open the door simply exterior the hall to enter the lavatory. You will get the binding right here. Then, open the opposite rest room door slowly and test if there’s a shadow on the finish of the hall. Wait till he’s gone and undergo the door in your proper that heads into the eating room.

Seize a Headlight for simpler visibility all through the Trendy Warfare 2 mission (Picture through Activision)

Go up the steps to your proper and switch proper twice to entry a darkish room that has a lifeless physique mendacity exterior it. Attempt transferring farther contained in the room, and you’ll find a headlamp mendacity on the bottom. Decide it up and switch it on to scan the realm for any loot you need to use.

The headlamp will make it easier to see if you’re in a darkish space. Nevertheless, do not forget to show it off when enemies are shut, or they’ll spot you simply.

With the supply of sunshine, you can discover a door. Open it and head inside. When you attain its finish, pry open the door in your left.

Bounce from the balcony to progress (Picture through Activision)

Go in and seize no matter loot you’ll find that you need to use additional to craft objects. Be careful for the canine within the subsequent room that’s caged up; it should bark as quickly as you enter the room. The noise will alert the Shadows downstairs, and one in every of them will come as much as examine.

Flip off the headlamp and conceal within the rest room. When he leaves the room, head for the exit to get exterior. Bounce off the balcony, flip proper, and go up the steps and hold transferring ahead. Whenever you see the Shadows neutralizing Mexican police, cover behind the wall and wait till they transfer away from the fountain. Keep away from detection.

Head inside La Dulce store to loot extra objects (Picture through Activision)

As soon as the Shadows transfer ahead, drop down from the constructing and acquire some bottles from across the fountain. Throw a bottle distant to distract the guard standing exterior the store with an indication that claims “La Dulce.”

Loot the shop for any crafting provides as soon as it is protected to go inside and make your exit by the again door. Preserve transferring ahead and use one other bottle to distract the Shadow guarding the constructing proper in entrance of you; there will probably be a clothes store to your proper.

Pull out the knife from the lifeless physique to make use of to take down enemies in Trendy Warfare 2 (Picture through Activision)

Entry the again of the store, open the door, and hold transferring till you discover a lifeless Shadow with a knife caught to their neck. Take away the Fight Knife, and now you can use it to take down Shadows stealthily. It will make it easier to steal their weapons.

Now that you’ve got a gun, it is time to get nearer to Ghost’s place. To get there, enter the alley close to the “La Dulce” retailer, and you will notice three Shadows guarding the place. It’s as much as you to both interact them in fight or craft and use a smoke grenade to stun the foes when you make a run for it.

Traverse and swim by tunnels in Trendy Warfare 2 to get to the Church (Picture through Activision)

Observe the marker to a flooded space throughout the road from the espresso store and drop down. Now you will have two methods to get to the opposite aspect; you need to use both. As soon as on the opposite aspect, leap onto the flooded highway beneath and swim to enter the tunnel.

Preserve swimming by the tunnel and silently go Shadows or neutralize them on sight. These enemies will probably be closely armored, so intention for the top if you are going to interact them.

Preserve transferring by the tunnel till you attain the steps on the opposite aspect. As soon as there, use them to get again on the road. Then, that you must transfer ahead and leap on prime of a white automotive to enter an alley. Then, you need to leap a fenced gate.

Ghost will make it easier to from a distance (Picture through Activision)

As soon as there, entry the store to your left and pry open the door utilizing the device you crafted earlier. An enemy Shadow will ambush you, however Ghost will kill them for you utilizing a sniper from the Church.

Now that you’re nearer to Ghost’s location, that you must transfer and act quick. The world is filled with closely armed Shadows, and they’re going to eradicate you on sight. Utilizing stealth will not be an choice right here. With a low bullet depend, you will be unable to shoot all of them down, so making a run for the Church is the one manner.

Attain the Church gate in Trendy Warfare 2 to rendezvous with Ghost (Picture through Activision)

Head exterior the store and use the left constructing to get by the realm. The enemies listed here are armed, so don’t interact them except it’s a necessity, and hold transferring as quick as you possibly can. Use alleyways and autos to cover from foes to keep away from detection or take cowl from incoming hearth. Get across the perimeter to succeed in the Church gate.

Ghost will come to you as soon as he spots you exterior the primary gate. Now, together with his assist, dash again in the direction of the store and equip the extra highly effective weapons dropped by close by Shadows. Neutralize the Trendy Warfare 2 enemies that come your manner and hold following Ghost.

Get contained in the truck to finish the Trendy Warfare 2 mission (Picture through Activision)

Get to the pickup truck that’s parked close to the roundabout. Open the passenger door and get contained in the car. Ghost will take the wheel and drive you to security. This Trendy Warfare 2 mission is now over, and you will notice a cutscene main into one other mission.

What are the rewards for finishing Alone in Trendy Warfare 2?

By finishing the thirteenth Trendy Warfare 2 mission, gamers will get their fingers on a Shadow Firm Ops Calling Card to be used in Multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.0. This can be utilized throughout a number of Name of Obligation modes, due to the cross-progression function in MW2. Gamers can both assign it as their showcase calling card or one of many three of their profile.

That’s all there may be to find out about thirteenth Trendy Warfare 2 mission, Alone. It takes gamers on an intense stealth-combat expertise at night time with out giving them any weapons firstly. This leaves them with the chance to create their very own technique and craft tactical and deadly tools to outlive Las Almas.

Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 is now reside on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with pre-access rewards granted to those that pre-ordered the sport.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



