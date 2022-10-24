Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 11

Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 Early Entry marketing campaign is lastly underway, enabling gamers to get their arms on the newest entry earlier than its official launch on October 28.

Name of Responsibility is well-known for its action-packed sequences and sensible narratives. Fashionable Warfare 2 builds upon this with a number of graphic upgrades, new audio applied sciences, superior AI, and extra, providing followers an immersive and reasonable gameplay expertise.

Whereas the vast majority of gamers would like to dive into the marketing campaign with out prior data, some followers may wish to know what they’re getting themselves into. This information will take a better look into Fashionable Warfare 2’s Mission 11 – El Sin Nombre in an effort to assist such gamers.

Disclaimer: The next part might include spoilers for the Fashionable Warfare 2 Marketing campaign.

Name of Responsibility Fashionable Warfare 2 marketing campaign: Mission 11 – El Sin Nombre is ready in Las Almas, Mexico

El Sin Nombre is the eleventh mission within the recreation and it takes place in Las Almas, Mexico. Gamers will probably be assuming the position of Cleaning soap as they’re guided by Alejandro Vargas from the Mexican Particular Forces.

The mission begins with Cleaning soap pretending to be a snitch and heading to the Las Almas VIP assembly to spill details about the group that attacked the cartel. As Cleaning soap approaches the compound, he will probably be masked by the guards and brought to satisfy El Sin Nombre. Alejandro will reveal that he assumed the position of a guard for this operation as Cleaning soap is being transported by the elevator.

Diego in Las Almas (picture by way of Activision)

Proper after the elevator stops, gamers will probably be launched to Diego. Observe him to satisfy Valeria, who will already be interrogating a couple of Mexican navy personnel. She’s going to ask you to sit down after which start questioning you.

Valeria questioning Cleaning soap (picture by way of Activision)

Listed here are the proper solutions to all her questions:

A: It was Mexican Particular Forces.

A: American PMCs. Shadow Firm

Q: Who leads Shadow Firm?

A: Philip Graves

A: Missiles

After the interrogation is full, observe Diego and Valeria into the elevator and attain Alejandro. He’ll hand you a knife and masks for self-defense within the cartel-infested compound.

Put up this scene, you can be provided two selections: Take Diego’s keycard from the second-floor ofrenda or discover a solution to the roof.

You are actually free to maneuver across the campus and resolve the way you want to strategy the scenario however beneath the guise of stealth. The second ground and storage are off-limits and guards will fireplace on sight.

Bottles and a throwing knife within the bar (picture by way of Activision)

You possibly can decide up bottles and a throwing knife from the bar to distract enemies and take them out if issues go mistaken.

Now proceed south of the compound and switch left on the finish. You can find a small wall permitting you to stand up on the balcony. Climb up and get inside. Now head left and the steps will take you to the second ground. There will probably be extra throwing knives right here, one to your left on the desk and one straight forward on the counter together with some bottles.

Armed personnel exterior a guarded room (picture by way of Activision)

You’ll now see armed personnel on the balcony guarding the door with Diego inside. Use your throwing knives to take him out. Now proceed to open the door. Don’t bash in as it will alert the guards. Whenever you open, await a couple of seconds earlier than heading in.

When each Diego and the guard look the opposite means, use a throwing knife to take out the primary guard. He’ll drop his telephone and it’ll begin ringing. Proceed to instantly flip it off. Then sneak up on Diego to remove him as properly. You can find the keycard there on the ofrenda together with the choice to choose up a golden .50 GS and a Lockwood 300.

Hiding within the closet (picture by way of Activision)

As you head out, Alejandro will provide you with a warning concerning the guards approaching your place. Don’t have interaction at this level and discover a place to cover. There will probably be a closet in your proper (left in case you are headed out) with armor plates. Get inside and stay there until the guards depart.

Silenced P890 (picture by way of Activision)

If you wish to discover a silent weapon at this level, search for a small cupboard close to the doorway to the room the place you killed Diego. As soon as opened, you will discover a silenced P890 pistol inside however solely with 10 bullets.

When you find yourself prepared to go away, merely head to the small room on to the left of the exit. Escape by means of the open window and attain Alejandro and enter the elevator.

Observe Alejandro by means of the hall and as you attain exterior El Sin Nombre’s room, use the digital camera to get your eyes on the cartel’s chief.

It seems Valeria was the Sin Nombre all alongside.

Clearing Valeria’s room (picture by way of Activision)

After a quick dialog with Alejandro, you’ll swing open the doorways and remove all of the guards inside. Rush exterior to search out that your squad mates have already surrounded Valeria, and he or she has no path to flee. Proceed to seize her.

Capturing Valeria (picture by way of Activision)

With this, Fashionable Warfare 2’s marketing campaign mission, El Sin Nombre, involves an finish.

What are the rewards for finishing El Sin Nombre in Fashionable Warfare 2?

By finishing the eleventh mission in Fashionable Warfare 2, gamers can get their arms on 1 Hour Double XP Token as a reward to make use of in Multiplayer modes.

What’s the code to the secure in Diego’s room and tips on how to entry it?

The code to the secure in Diego’s room is 02-02-19.

Locker in Diego’s room (picture by way of Activision)

To achieve it, merely observe the hall on the second ground straight to the tip. You’ll attain Diego’s room and Cleaning soap will announce it. Right here, open the closet close to his mattress. You can find a locker inside with armor plates and a suppressed Lockwood 300.

That is all there may be to find out about Fashionable Warfare 2’s El Sin Nombre mission. It checks the endurance of the gamers and their skill to perform the target beneath the guise of stealth.

Fashionable Warfare 2 Marketing campaign Mission 12 – Darkish Water comes subsequent.

Fashionable Warfare 2 will probably be out there on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Collection S|X upon launch on October 28, 2022.

