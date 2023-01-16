Modern Warfare 2 beats Elden Ring to become the best-selling game in United States in 2022

Name of Obligation’s 12 months ended on a excessive word, with Trendy Warfare 2 turning into the best-selling recreation in the US in 2022. Regardless of being launched within the final quarter of the 12 months, Trendy Warfare 2 topped the NPD charts by way of models offered.

The newest entry within the franchise acquired $1 billion in gross sales income simply ten days after its launch. Aside from breaking data throughout the franchise, the sport additionally outshined different heavy hitters, together with Elden Ring (winner of the Recreation of the Yr award).

Trendy Warfare 2 is now final 12 months’s best-selling recreation within the US

The record was launched by the NPD Group, a number one international market analysis firm. The highest 10 video games on the chart didn’t shock the gaming neighborhood since they have been the highlights of final 12 months’s roster. Right here is NPD’s record of the highest 10 video games in 2022 based mostly on gross sales:

Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 Elden Ring Madden NFL 23 God of Warfare: Ragnarok LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokemon: Scarlet/Violet FIFA 23 Pokemon Legends: Arceus Horizon II: Forbidden West MLB: The Present 22

Aside from topping the 12 months’s top-selling video video games chart in the US, the newest entry within the Name of Obligation franchise additionally got here first in December’s month-to-month gross sales chart as effectively. The precise quantity is but to be revealed by Activision. Nonetheless, after the sport reached the $1 billion mark in simply ten days, here’s what Activision’s CEO Bobby Kotick needed to say in regards to the recreation’s unprecedented success:

“I’m so pleased with the extraordinary efforts from our Name of Obligation groups and the data they’ve achieved with Trendy Warfare 2. Connecting the world via pleasure, enjoyable, and the joys of competitors is the important thing to our success. Trendy Warfare 2 has supplied this to thousands and thousands of gamers quicker and with higher satisfaction than ever earlier than.”

The sport is a direct sequel to the 2019’s hit launch Trendy Warfare. With the newly revamped engine, it’s a clear slate for the Name of Obligation franchise, providing an entire package deal with its prolonged marketing campaign, multiplayer mode, and Spec Ops expertise. Name of Obligation’s tackle the battle royale style, Warzone 2 can also be tied to the sport and is out there to play totally free proper now.

