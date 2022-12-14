Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes: All weapon adjustments

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded’s patch notes have been simply launched on the sport’s official web site. The mid-season replace introduced a number of adjustments and enhancements to each titles. Aside from introducing a brand new gun to the present roster, it additionally made a number of changes to the weapon statistics. These alterations are enormous and have the potential to disrupt the prevailing meta.

Season 1 kicked off with the launch of Name of Obligation: Warzone 2 on November 16. The replace introduced a brand new map to Fashionable Warfare 2, together with two new weapons for each titles. The adjustments that patch provided did not have an effect on the weapons within the video games a lot. Nevertheless, with time, the builders have been capable of gather sufficient information to make sure in-depth changes to the weapons. This text covers all of the gun adjustments in Fashionable Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Shotguns, SMGs, and Riot Shields have acquired vital adjustments in Fashionable Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Season 1 Reloaded has delivered quite a few updates that the neighborhood has needed for some time. The next are all of the weapon changes:

Basic

Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS have acquired a harm discount in opposition to armored opponents.

Mounted a problem inflicting shotguns to inconsistently show the damaged armor hitmarker.

Assault Rifles

Kastov-74u

Small discount to shut harm; three hits to kill requires at the least one chest hit.

M13B

Blocking underbarrel launcher and shotgun on 7” Bruen B-M20 barrel

Kastov 545

Improve to muzzle velocity

Small lower to hip unfold

Improve shut harm

Improve to chest harm multiplier

Submachine Weapons

MX9

Elevated motion velocity, ADS velocity, and sprint-to-fire velocity on the 32-round journal.

VEL 46

Decreased hip unfold

Elevated motion velocity

Elevated far harm

Handguns

Basilisk

Blocking Basilisk compensators and flash hider on the FTAC ARROW barrel.

Including muzzle attachment utilization on the FTAC ARROW barrel: LOCKSHOT KT85, SA LEVELER 55, CRONEN DARK KX30.

.50 GS

Decreased hip unfold

Elevated one-hit headshot vary

Elevated harm vary

Elevated neck and higher shoulder location harm multipliers

Elevated bullet velocity

Elevated harm vary on SA LONGSHOT – 50 and SA TYRANT FIFTY barrel

Shotguns

Shotguns can now not kill totally armored gamers in a single shot

Expedite 12

Added guard class:

TV CF40 Guard

AZ-40 Shotguard

AZAROV T15

Melee

Riot Defend

Decreased motion velocity

Decreased melee harm to three hit kill

Defend motion animation enchancment

Longer swap time pulling out throwing knife when riot protect is supplied

Launchers

JOKR

Missiles now not land out of bounds when concentrating on a wall on the sting of a map.

Improved the thermal readability when aiming in.

New weapon

Chimera

With an built-in suppressor and sluggish, high-energy subsonic .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters fight. Subsonic Ammo hides kill skulls from the enemy crew.

Unlockable by way of Weapon Problem or Retailer Bundle

These are all of the adjustments that Fashionable Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded introduced. It not solely delivers updates associated to weapon statistics but in addition provides the ultimate gun that was promised within the Season 1 content material roadmap.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



