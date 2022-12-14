Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes: All weapon adjustments
Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded’s patch notes have been simply launched on the sport’s official web site. The mid-season replace introduced a number of adjustments and enhancements to each titles. Aside from introducing a brand new gun to the present roster, it additionally made a number of changes to the weapon statistics. These alterations are enormous and have the potential to disrupt the prevailing meta.
Season 1 kicked off with the launch of Name of Obligation: Warzone 2 on November 16. The replace introduced a brand new map to Fashionable Warfare 2, together with two new weapons for each titles. The adjustments that patch provided did not have an effect on the weapons within the video games a lot. Nevertheless, with time, the builders have been capable of gather sufficient information to make sure in-depth changes to the weapons. This text covers all of the gun adjustments in Fashionable Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.
Shotguns, SMGs, and Riot Shields have acquired vital adjustments in Fashionable Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Season 1 Reloaded has delivered quite a few updates that the neighborhood has needed for some time. The next are all of the weapon changes:
Basic
- Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS have acquired a harm discount in opposition to armored opponents.
- Mounted a problem inflicting shotguns to inconsistently show the damaged armor hitmarker.
Assault Rifles
Kastov-74u
- Small discount to shut harm; three hits to kill requires at the least one chest hit.
M13B
- Blocking underbarrel launcher and shotgun on 7” Bruen B-M20 barrel
Kastov 545
- Improve to muzzle velocity
- Small lower to hip unfold
- Improve shut harm
- Improve to chest harm multiplier
Submachine Weapons
MX9
- Elevated motion velocity, ADS velocity, and sprint-to-fire velocity on the 32-round journal.
VEL 46
- Decreased hip unfold
- Elevated motion velocity
- Elevated far harm
Handguns
Basilisk
- Blocking Basilisk compensators and flash hider on the FTAC ARROW barrel.
- Including muzzle attachment utilization on the FTAC ARROW barrel: LOCKSHOT KT85, SA LEVELER 55, CRONEN DARK KX30.
.50 GS
- Decreased hip unfold
- Elevated one-hit headshot vary
- Elevated harm vary
- Elevated neck and higher shoulder location harm multipliers
- Elevated bullet velocity
- Elevated harm vary on SA LONGSHOT – 50 and SA TYRANT FIFTY barrel
Shotguns
- Shotguns can now not kill totally armored gamers in a single shot
Expedite 12
- Added guard class:
- TV CF40 Guard
- AZ-40 Shotguard
- AZAROV T15
Melee
Riot Defend
- Decreased motion velocity
- Decreased melee harm to three hit kill
- Defend motion animation enchancment
- Longer swap time pulling out throwing knife when riot protect is supplied
Launchers
JOKR
- Missiles now not land out of bounds when concentrating on a wall on the sting of a map.
- Improved the thermal readability when aiming in.
New weapon
Chimera
- With an built-in suppressor and sluggish, high-energy subsonic .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters fight. Subsonic Ammo hides kill skulls from the enemy crew.
- Unlockable by way of Weapon Problem or Retailer Bundle
These are all of the adjustments that Fashionable Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded introduced. It not solely delivers updates associated to weapon statistics but in addition provides the ultimate gun that was promised within the Season 1 content material roadmap.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X/S, and PlayStation 5.
