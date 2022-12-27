Modern Warfare 2 all weapons tiered list

Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter sport launched by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward in 2022. It’s the nineteenth iteration within the franchise and a sequel to the 2019 reboot of Trendy Warfare.

The sport contains 51 totally different weapons from a number of classes, together with assault rifles, marksman rifles, shotguns, battle rifles, snipers, rocket launchers, and handguns.

The next article will go into the depths of all of the weapons and categorize them into the tiers they belong in.

Rating all weapons in Trendy Warfare 2

Weapons in Trendy Warfare 2 are separated into 5 teams based mostly on varied elements, together with injury, TTK (time to kill), mobility, reload velocity, recoil, and vary. They’re as follows:

S-Tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

C-Tier

D-Tier

1) STB 556 – Assault Rifle

STB 556 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The STB 556 is a superb possibility in Trendy Warfare 2 if you wish to keep a little bit additional again. It lets you go for mid to long-range battles however fires a little bit slower than different options within the AR class. However, the STB 556 has the most effective ADS timings and sprint-out occasions amongst its counterparts.

2) Kastov 74u – Assault Rifle

Kastov 74u Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Kastov-74u assault rifle is a versatile weapon in Trendy Warfare 2 that excels at medium and shut ranges. It fires quickly, strikes laborious, and has the potential to tear opponents aside earlier than they’ll retaliate.

When employed at shut vary, it’s fairly a deadly weapon. The AR has considerably of a big recoil, making it troublesome for learners to make use of.

3) Kastov 762 – Assault Rifle

Kastov 762 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

Kastov 762 is a deadly gun however is barely appropriate for expert gamers who can cope with its recoil. Utilizing lots of talent and expertise, players can rapidly eradicate their opponents at lengthy vary with the gun’s huge caliber of seven.62 and 39 rounds.

4) TAQ 56 – Assault Rifle

TAQ-56 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

In Trendy Warfare 2, the TAQ-56 is likely one of the best assault rifles. It has a low recoil in addition to super mobility and injury, making it a lethal weapon.

Boasting a quick fee of fireside and fight versatility, it’s a full-auto rifle with a 5.56x45mm chamber. The TAQ-56 works finest in close-range fight with high quality gun management and a speedy firing fee.

5) TAQ-V – Battle Rifle

TAQ-V loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The TAQ-V rifle fires 6.5mm sniper rounds for superb injury output, which is right in order for you weaponry that may destroy opponents within the blink of an eye fixed. It’s a versatile gun that can be utilized at each medium and lengthy ranges.

6) RAAL – LMG

RAAL loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Light-weight, or RAAL Machine Gun in Trendy Warfare 2, mitigates the highly effective .338 Norma Magazine recoil with a low firing fee and a reciprocating barrel.

7) SP-R 208 – Marksman Rifle

SP-R 208 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The SP-R 208 is essentially the most deadly marksman rifle within the sport. Whereas it falls brief in hearth fee, it will probably one-shot enemies tagged above the chest. It is a dependable weapon for players who need to learn to shoot with a scope whereas sustaining a protected place.

8) SA-B 50 – Marksman Rifle

SA-B 50 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The SA-B 50 is likely one of the best weapons in Trendy Warfare 2 and has the flexibility to dominate the present quick-scope meta. The bolt-action rifle is designed for velocity and precision, with a pistol grip and light-weight chassis for better agility.

A-Tier

1) M4 – Assault Rifle

M4 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The M4 delivers a robust punch and may compete at each lengthy and shut ranges in Trendy Warfare 2. It is fairly adaptable in Trendy Warfare 2 because of the multitude of attachments it possesses, which suggests it will probably problem a number of enemies without delay.

2) Lachmann 556 – Assault Rifle

Lachmann 556 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Lachmann-556 serves as the muse for Lachmann Meer Arsenal. It’s a 5.56 weapon system that may transition between submachine weapons and full-power rifles. With a default hearth fee of 741 rounds per minute and a muzzle velocity of 590m/s, this AR is right for attacking adversaries at near mid-range.

3) Lachmann Sub – SMG

Lachmann Sub loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Lachmann Sub could be very dependable in close-range fight. It has a superb fee of fireside with splendid stability and is a superb alternative for smaller maps.

This weapon is the most effective among the many SMG class, and not using a query. With its mobility attachments and a 50-round journal, players could excel in close-quarters fight. With the appropriate attachments, the Lachmann Sub could also be lethal even at medium vary, outperforming a number of the extra typical weapon choices.

4) Vaznev-9K – SMG

Vaznev-9K loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Vaznev-9K is an improved and trendy variant of the AK Platform, with an especially excessive fee of fireside. It leads the best way in near mid-range confrontations.

5) Fennec 45 – SMG

Fennec 45 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Fennec 45, based mostly on the real-life Kriss Vector.45 sub-machine gun, can tear by opponents with its managed recoil and hip-fire accuracy, making it a deadly weapon in close-range battles.

6) SAKIN MG38 – LMG.

SAKIN MG38 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The belt-fed SAKIN MG 38 gentle machine gun fires damaging 7.62mm bullets, and is secure with an honest recoil sample. It has a average fee of fireside and an enormous journal, permitting players to tackle massive numbers of adversaries on the similar time.

Nonetheless, the gun lacks mobility, and customers could battle to maneuver swiftly throughout the battlefield with this LGM, leaving them inclined to attackers.

7) HCR 56 – LMG

HCR 56 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The HCR 56 is a well-balanced LMG that provides full auto-fire from a managed receiver however lacks mobility. Its 60-round journal permits it to tackle many opponents without delay.

8) RPK – LMG

RPK Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

Regardless of its large measurement, the RPK has a excessive injury output and significantly simple dealing with traits, making it a helpful weapon for configurations revolving round mobility and accuracy. The firing fee is sluggish, and the recoil should be fastidiously dealt with. It’s best for medium and long-range encounters.

9) EBR 14 – Marksman Rifle

EBR 14 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The EBR 14 is a semi-automatic marksman rifle with a muzzle velocity of 680 meters per second and a firing fee of 286 rounds per second. The gun has an inexpensive fee of fireside and may eradicate opponents with two to 3 pictures, yielding an inexpensive TTK.

10) MCPR 300 – Sniper

MCPR 300 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The MCPR-300, a sniper rifle with a fast fee of fireside and an insanely excessive injury output, packs a lethal hit. It’s nonetheless thought to be the most effective of its class in Trendy Warfare 2.

11) SIGNAL 50 – Sniper

SIGNAL 50 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Sign 50 is likely one of the biggest sniper rifles and the fastest-firing in its class in Trendy Warfare 2 proper now. It has the inherent capability to scale back lots of recoil owing to a reciprocating barrel that helps customers get a repair on the goal after every shot.

12) LA-B 330 – Sniper

LA-B 330 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The LA-B 330 sniper rifle has nice mobility that resembles a cross between sniper and marksman rifles. This retains the ADS time as brief as attainable, permitting gamers to give attention to their targets a lot sooner.

13) SP-X 80 – Sniper

SP-X 80 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The SP-X 80 is a sniper rifle of .300 magnum caliber designed for long-range improved accuracy and execution. It is a sniper rifle that may be introduced into battle to one-shot opponents whereas sustaining excellent injury, recoil, dealing with, and accuracy however has a low hearth fee and mobility.

14) P890 – Secondary

P890 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The P890 semi-auto pistol excels in close-quarter circumstances resulting from its precision, dependability, and hard-hitting .45 caliber auto-rounds.

B-Tier

1) Kastov 545 – Assault Rifle

Kastov 545 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Kastov 545 assault rifle (AR) makes use of smaller 5.45mm bullets, permitting gamers to maintain extra management whereas firing it for prolonged durations of time. The weapon additionally has a speedy fee of fireside, which is right for making the most of the fast TTK.

2) SO-14 – Battle Rifle

SO-14 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The SO-14 is a Battle Rifle that mixes an Assault Rifle with an LMG. It’s best fitted to medium to long-range preventing since it will probably transition between semi-automatic and totally computerized bullets for shut fight.

3) Lachmann 762 – Battle Rifle

Lachmann 762 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Lachmann-762 is a high-powered semi-automatic rifle with the flexibility to transition to an inaccurate however deadly full-auto mode. The previous is the popular possibility due to the extreme recoil within the computerized mode. In shut quarters, although, gamers can make use of the weapon’s computerized capturing mode for a speedy kill.

4) VEL 46 – SMG

VEL 46 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The VEL 46 has good mobility, a quick hearth fee, and surprisingly good accuracy. The max-level of this gun is a complete risk on the title’s 6v6 maps.

The bottom variant has an above-chest TTK of simply 189 ms and a firing fee of 952 rounds per minute, with a muzzle velocity of 540 m/s. When leveled to the max, it may be outfitted with 5 extraordinarily highly effective attachments that considerably scale back this TTK.

5) MX9 – SMG

MX9 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The MX9 is a mean SMG with an honest TTK for the SMG class in Trendy Warfare 2. It has average injury together with a excessive fee of fireside, which helps customers win shut fight engagements. The gun has wonderful primary stats and is an effective contender for each the first weapon slot and the sniper-support function.

6) PDSW 528 – SMG

PDSW 528 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The PDSW 528 contains a very fast hearth fee that’s countered by a hefty recoil kick. It has the potential to swiftly drain opponents’ well being swimming pools and is an excellent alternative for close-quarter fight.

The Tactique Protection Platform’s PDSW 528 features a household development that unlocks extra attachments and receivers over time after accruing weapon XP. It has good primary mobility and weapon-handling capabilities, nevertheless it requires numerous equipment to extend recoil management and stability.

7) Lockwood 300 – Shotgun

Lockwood 300 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Lockwood 300 can simply one-shot opponents from shut vary. The weapon’s solely drawback is its restricted journal capability. It’s a double-barreled shotgun that may hearth two pictures earlier than needing to be reloaded.

8) Expedite 12 – Shotgun

Expedite 12 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Expedite 12 has an incredible injury output in Trendy Warfare 2. The pump-action shotgun thrives in close-quarter fights, however its steep injury drop-off makes it troublesome to have any type of impact at better distances.

9) Bryson 800 – Shotgun

Bryson 800 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Bryson 800 is a pump-action shotgun that’s reliable and intensely adaptable. It’s famend for its flexibility since it may be configured for close to or medium ranges, and is a fearsome weapon when utilized in confined locations.

10) 556 Icarus – LMG

556 Icarus Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The 556 Icarus is an especially cell LMG with wonderful dealing with speeds in Trendy Warfare 2. This makes it fairly good for brief and medium ranges, which is uncommon for an LMG.

It’s based mostly on the real-life Fightlite MCR and has a selector for firing in Full-Auto or Semi-Auto. The 556 Icarus, a 5.56 NATO caliber weapon, is a gratifying and highly effective weapon when within the palms of any gamer.

11) MK 2 – Marksman Rifle

MK 2 Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

In Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2, the Lockwood MK2 is a robust and devastating marksman rifle that takes a sniper’s capability to take one-shot kill at most ranges and places it in a significantly extra light-weight kind.

12) LM-S – Marksman Rifle

LM-S Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The LM-S is a extremely correct semi-automatic marksman rifle that’s provided to army and legislation enforcement. Lengthy-range engagements profit from its unmatched precision. It belongs to the Lachmann and Meer household that may be acquired by leveling up the Lachmann 762. The LM-S has a balanced set of total stats, with wonderful injury output and tamable recoil.

13) TAQ-M – Marksman Rifle

TAQ-M Weapon in MW 2 (Picture by way of Activision)

In Trendy Warfare 2, the TAQ-M marksman rifle is the equal of the FN SCAR 20S, which FN Herstal, a Belgian weapon producer, makes. It shoots 7.62x51mm rounds and is likely one of the strongest weapons out there to players.

14) .50 GS (Desert Eagle) – Secondary

.50 GS (Desert Eagle) handgun in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The .50 GS, also called Desert Eagle, is likely one of the most recognizable weapons within the sequence. It was once the most effective pistols gamers might equip till it grew to become powerful to manage.

15) X12 – Secondary

X12 handgun in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The X12 could seem primary at first look, however its low recoil and excessive accuracy mix for a deadly mixture that enhances its speedy dealing with and quick TTK worth.

16) X13 Auto – Secondary

X13 Auto loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The X13 Auto is a superb secondary gun to hold in Trendy Warfare 2 because it options SMG-like properties – a excessive hearth fee with respectable injury. It’s a nice secondary possibility because it will increase mobility when utilizing an LMG or sniper rifle as the first possibility.

C-Tier

1) FTAC Recon – Battle Rifle

FTAC Recon loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The FTAC Recon fight rifle decimates foes at lengthy vary, due partly to its excessive .458 caliber rounds. It is a mean battle rifle to make use of in Trendy Warfare 2. The journal can solely include 10 rounds by default, however so long as gamers can shoot clear pictures, it’s adequate to wipe out the enemy squad.

2) Hurricane – SMG

Hurricane Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

In Trendy Warfare 2, the Hurricane is a mean SMG with low-damage output. However, it’s dependable if gamers can join each shot because it gives a superb fee of fireside. It helps them transfer rapidly and kill opponents because it has good hip-fire accuracy.

3) Minibak – SMG

Minibak loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Minibak has a excessive fee of fireside and a big journal measurement, nevertheless it has poor injury in Trendy Warfare 2. It is a terrific gun to make use of in close-quarter fight because it has a big magazine that retains gamers firing for a protracted interval.

4) Bryson 890 – Shotgun

Bryson 890 shotgun in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Bryson 890 is a pump motion shotgun in Trendy Warfare 2 that helps in clearing tight angles, however will not be very useful in huge areas. Nonetheless, it’s a nice asset to have in compact locations or in corridors.

5) RAPP-H – LMG

RAPP-H Loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The RAPP-H gives a quick fee of fireside, however compared to different LMGs, it’s not very efficient in Trendy Warfare 2’s battles. For lower-level gamers, it’s a nice choice to go for because it gives a superb recoil management and vary of fireside.

6) Basilisk (Revolver) – Secondary

Basilisk loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Basilisk revolver gives gamers with a robust weapon at their disposal, nevertheless it requires a really competent participant to put it to use efficiently as a result of it’s troublesome to manage after every shot is fired.

D-Tier

1) M16 – Assault Rifle

M16 loadout in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

In Trendy Warfare 2, the M16 would not supply the identical injury output because it did in earlier titles. It’s usable if players can join each shot, however different assault rifles surpass the M16 in each space attainable.

2) Riot Defend – Secondary

Riot Defend in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The Riot Defend works as an impediment, shielding the gamers from hostile projectiles.

3) PILA – Rocket Launcher

PILA launcher in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The PILA is a surface-to-air infrared missile in Trendy Warfare 2 with free-fire capabilities. Its self-propelled missiles go sooner and have a decrease explosive yield.

4) Strela-P – Rocket Launcher

Strela-P launcher in MW2 (picture by way of Activision)

The Strela-P is a light-weight rocket launcher that has been added to the Trendy Warfare 2 weapon checklist. It may be geared up as a secondary possibility.

5) JOKR – Rocket Launcher

JOKR launcher in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The JOKR is basically a lock-on launcher in Trendy warfare 2 that’s able to destroying land, sea, and air automobiles with a high-explosive missile.

6) RPG-7 – Rocket Launcher

RPG-7 launcher in MW2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The RPG-7 is likely one of the rocket launchers current in Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 (2022), and is an honest weapon to select when different choices aren’t out there.

Observe: Rocket launchers should not very viable within the present meta.

7) Knife

The knife in Warzone 2 (Picture by way of Activision)

The knife is all about stealth and emergency backup in Trendy Warfare 2.



