“Modern Love”: Back to the series, in which each episode tells a different love story

The second season of this Amazon production has received praise. Kit Harington is one of the participating actors.

There are 8 new episodes to watch.

Two years ago, “Modern Love” debuted on Amazon Prime Video, a series based on the famous column of the same name in The New York Times. This column, which also resulted in a successful podcast, consists of contributions from several New York readers who share their visions and stories about modern love.

Many of these true stories became episodes – or at least served as inspiration. In “Modern Love” all chapters tell a different narrative, with different characters, in different circumstances, in which this feeling of “love” can exist.

The second season with eight half-hour episodes opens this Friday, August 13th, on the same streaming platform. It is highly praised by critics even compared to the first, even if it does not have such well-known actors.

When the front row of “Modern Love” episodes featured a cast with names like Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Cristin Milioti or Andrew Scott; now the most famous actors are Kit Harington, Tobias Menzies, Lucy Boynton, Anna Paquin, Tom Burke or Minnie Driver.

One of the chapters, Strangers on a Train, focuses on a man and woman who meet on a train ride from Galway to Dublin. Instead of exchanging phone numbers, they arrange to meet at the same train station after two weeks. What they didn’t expect is for something called the Covid-19 pandemic to occur as the narrative of this episode takes place in March 2020.

There’s also a couple who show up after finding out their spouses are having an affair – and a story that focuses on a woman struggling to get rid of her late husband’s car.

One of the main narratives was created by Andrew Rannells after an actual event. The actor had an experience that he reported in the New York Times column in 2017. Now he has been invited to direct his own episode based on his story.

Andrew Rannells was a young adult, on a date with someone he didn’t know well, and at that inconvenient moment discovered that his father was having a heart attack and was in a coma.

“It was a traumatic and unexpected event that happened at an unexpected time with a super unexpected person,” Rannells described in an interview with the same newspaper, but about the episode he conducted. “I had a first date with this guy I didn’t know very well. I wasn’t sure how much I liked him, but I was 22 and I was trying to be in a relationship. “

“I ended up having sex with him and as soon as we finished I checked my cell phone and got all these messages from my family saying that my father was in a coma and had a heart attack. He was going to die. I had to take in this information with a stranger by my side. And it left a lot of perspectives on what I wanted and who I wanted to spend my time with, and I trusted my gut instinct. I was panicked and upset that night, but I wasn’t treating my partner very well. This episode was an opportunity for me to imagine what his version of that night was. “

John Carney (who directed “Sing Street,” “In the Same Thing,” or “In Another Thing”) is the creator of this television adaptation of “Modern Love” – ​​and also directed and wrote episodes for this second season.

Click on the gallery to find out more about the most important news on streaming platforms.