Modacrylic Fiber Market Registering A CAGR Of 3% In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2026 | Top Companies- KANEKA CORPORATION, Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd, FCFA

The Modacrylic Fiber business report presents key statistics on the market status of Global and Regional manufacturers and proves to be an important source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The major topics have been covered in this market report and include market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology. This market research report gives answers to many of the critical business questions and challenges. The world class Modacrylic Fiber report provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period.

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 744 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 942 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing hair fiber application of modacrylic fiber.

Market Definition: Global Modacrylic Fiber Market

Modacrylic fibre is a synthetically manufactured and a copolymer that is flame resistant. Though it burns when exposed to flame but does not melt or drip. Modacrylic fibers are widely employed in high-performance protective clothing. They can be easily dyed, show good press and shape retention, and are quick to dry. It has its wide application in protective apparel, hair fiber, upholstery & household, pile, and industrial fabrics. Stringent industrial regulations & standardization, and increasing demand for the modacrylic protective apparel application may act as the major driver in the growth of modacrylic fiber market. On the other side, lack of awareness and increasing competition may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

Stringent industrial regulations & standardization, this act as driver to the market.

Growing hair fiber application of modacrylic fiber act as a driver for the market.

Increasing demand for the modacrylic protective apparel application is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Due to fluctuating raw material costs, this significant act as market restraints.

Lack of awareness and increasing competition, this act as restraints to the market.

Modacrylic Fiber Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Modacrylic Fiber Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Modacrylic Fiber manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd (China), FCFA (China),Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fibre Co. (China), Chinatexnet.com (China), Jiangsu Jinmao International E-Commerce CO.,Ltd, Weiku.com, Tianjin GT New Material Technology Co., (China), dralon (Germany), Pasupati Acrylon (India), TAEKWANG Industrial Co. (South Korea), Grupo Kaltex, S.A.de C.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation (China), Japan Industrial Co., (Japan), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), Jilin City Chemical Fiber Group Co., (China), Aksa (China), Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. (India) among others.

Key points of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

