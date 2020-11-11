Modacrylic Fiber Market Registering A CAGR Of 3% In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2026 | Emerging Players – KANEKA CORPORATION, Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd, FCFA

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 744 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 942 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing hair fiber application of modacrylic fiber.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd (China), FCFA (China),Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fibre Co. (China), Chinatexnet.com (China), Jiangsu Jinmao International E-Commerce CO.,Ltd, Weiku.com, Tianjin GT New Material Technology Co., (China), dralon (Germany), Pasupati Acrylon (India), TAEKWANG Industrial Co. (South Korea), Grupo Kaltex, S.A.de C.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation (China), Japan Industrial Co., (Japan), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), Jilin City Chemical Fiber Group Co., (China), Aksa (China), Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. (India) among others.

Market Definition: Global Modacrylic Fiber Market

Modacrylic fibre is a synthetically manufactured and a copolymer that is flame resistant. Though it burns when exposed to flame but does not melt or drip. Modacrylic fibers are widely employed in high-performance protective clothing. They can be easily dyed, show good press and shape retention, and are quick to dry. It has its wide application in protective apparel, hair fiber, upholstery & household, pile, and industrial fabrics. Stringent industrial regulations & standardization, and increasing demand for the modacrylic protective apparel application may act as the major driver in the growth of modacrylic fiber market. On the other side, lack of awareness and increasing competition may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

Stringent industrial regulations & standardization, this act as driver to the market.

Growing hair fiber application of modacrylic fiber act as a driver for the market.

Increasing demand for the modacrylic protective apparel application is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Due to fluctuating raw material costs, this significant act as market restraints.

Lack of awareness and increasing competition, this act as restraints to the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Mayur Uniquoters Corp has invested in the Futura Textiles Inc by way purchase of 4,50,000 shares equivalent to 68.18% paid up capital of the Futura Textile Inc., this acquisition is for the expansion of the business in retail and wholesale market in USA.

In March 2015, Kaneka Corporation announced to establish a new modacrylic fiber manufacturing plant at Pahang State, Malaysia. This expansion helped the company to expand its presence in the APAC region.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Modacrylic Fiber Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Modacrylic Fiber Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Modacrylic Fiber Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Modacrylic Fiber.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Modacrylic Fiber.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Modacrylic Fiber by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Modacrylic Fiber Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Modacrylic Fiber Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Modacrylic Fiber.

Chapter 9: Modacrylic Fiber Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

