Modacrylic Fiber Market Registering A CAGR Of 3% In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2026 | Emerging Players – KANEKA CORPORATION, Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd, FCFA

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 744 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 942 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing hair fiber application of modacrylic fiber.

Major Key Players of the Modacrylic Fiber Market

KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd (China), FCFA (China),Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fibre Co. (China), Chinatexnet.com (China), Jiangsu Jinmao International E-Commerce CO.,Ltd, Weiku.com, Tianjin GT New Material Technology Co., (China), dralon (Germany), Pasupati Acrylon (India), TAEKWANG Industrial Co. (South Korea), Grupo Kaltex, S.A.de C.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation (China), Japan Industrial Co., (Japan), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), Jilin City Chemical Fiber Group Co., (China), Aksa (China), Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. (India) among others.

Market Definition: Global Modacrylic Fiber Market

Modacrylic fibre is a synthetically manufactured and a copolymer that is flame resistant. Though it burns when exposed to flame but does not melt or drip. Modacrylic fibers are widely employed in high-performance protective clothing. They can be easily dyed, show good press and shape retention, and are quick to dry. It has its wide application in protective apparel, hair fiber, upholstery & household, pile, and industrial fabrics. Stringent industrial regulations & standardization, and increasing demand for the modacrylic protective apparel application may act as the major driver in the growth of modacrylic fiber market. On the other side, lack of awareness and increasing competition may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

Stringent industrial regulations & standardization, this act as driver to the market.

Growing hair fiber application of modacrylic fiber act as a driver for the market.

Increasing demand for the modacrylic protective apparel application is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Due to fluctuating raw material costs, this significant act as market restraints.

Lack of awareness and increasing competition, this act as restraints to the market.

Geographical Coverage of Modacrylic Fiber Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Modacrylic Fiber Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Modacrylic Fiber Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Modacrylic Fiber Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Modacrylic Fiber Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Modacrylic Fiber Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Modacrylic Fiber Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Modacrylic Fiber Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

