Modacrylic Fiber Market 2020: Demand in Global Industry: Insights, Development, Research Forecast to 2027| Top Competitors – KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd (China), FCFA (China)

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 744 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 942 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing hair fiber application of modacrylic fiber.

Major Market Players Covered in The Modacrylic Fiber Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in modacrylic fiber market are KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd (China), FCFA (China), Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fibre Co. (China), Chinatexnet.com (China), Jiangsu Jinmao International E-Commerce CO.,Ltd, Weiku.com, Tianjin GT New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China), dralon (Germany), Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. (India), TAEKWANG Industrial Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Grupo Kaltex, S.A.de C.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation (China), Japan Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), Jilin City Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd. (China), Aksa (China), Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Protective Apparel

Hair Fiber

Upholstery & Household

Pile

Industrial Fabrics

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

