Mobility As A Service Market To Hit Smashing Growth focusing on Top Companies | MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd and more
Global Mobility As A Service Market report comprises of crucial aspects of the market that contains industry research, market sizing & forecast, competitive intelligence, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, customer insights, technology evolution, innovation trends, and distribution channel assessment. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as Mobility As A Service Market research report. Clients get clear understanding of the market place with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this marketing report for the business growth.
Furthermore, Mobility As A Service Market research report provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics. Major aspects of this study include primary research, benchmarking studies, secondary research, company profiles, competitive intelligence & reporting, syndicated research, data collection, data processing and analysis, survey design, and survey programming. All the stats, data, facts and figures collected to structure this market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources. Global Mobility As A Service Market report brings the precise and exact market research information that drives business into the right direction.
Major Market Key Players: Mobility As A Service Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobility as a service market are MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; Grab; LeCab; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mobike; Ridecell, Inc; Floatility GmbH; EasyMile; Careem; InDriver; ofo Inc.; Curb Mobility; Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.
Mobility As A Service Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development
Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market
Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
In July 2019, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION announced that they had expanded their collaboration with DiDi Chuxing relating to “Mobility as a Service” for the China region. The collaboration includes investment of USD 600 million by TOYOTA in DiDi’s business model as well as the establishment of a joint venture providing services for ride-hailing drivers
Market Analysis: Mobility As A Service Market
Global mobility as a service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced need for an integrated transportation solution.
