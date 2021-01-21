Mobility As A Service Market To Hit Smashing Growth focusing on Top Companies | MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd and more

Major Market Key Players: Mobility As A Service Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobility as a service market are MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; Grab; LeCab; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mobike; Ridecell, Inc; Floatility GmbH; EasyMile; Careem; InDriver; ofo Inc.; Curb Mobility; Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Mobility As A Service Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development

Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In July 2019, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION announced that they had expanded their collaboration with DiDi Chuxing relating to “Mobility as a Service” for the China region. The collaboration includes investment of USD 600 million by TOYOTA in DiDi’s business model as well as the establishment of a joint venture providing services for ride-hailing drivers

Market Analysis: Mobility As A Service Market

Global mobility as a service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced need for an integrated transportation solution.

