Mobility as a Service Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

Market Size – USD 75.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 26.3%, Market trends –Advancement in the telecom industry.

The global Mobility as a Service market is forecasted to be worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing increased demand due to the growing challenges of traffic congestions, air pollution, and the emission of greenhouse gases. The shift will finally enable efficient asset utilization by transitioning from an ownership model of private assets to user-ownership of shared assets.

Key participants include UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.

Scope of the Report:

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Mobility as a Service market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Mobility as a Service market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ride-hailing Self-driving car service Bi-cycle sharing Car sharing Bus sharing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Android iOS Others



Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) B2B B2C P2P Rentals



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Passenger cars Buses Bikes



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Mobility as a Service market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Mobility as a Service industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Mobility as a Service market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Mobility as a Service industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Bifurcation of the Mobility as a Service Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Reach Now launched its MaaS platform in Asia – Japan. The ‘Iziko’ app not only offers access to buses, trains, rental cars & bikes, and on-demand ridesharing but even tickets for tourist attractions.

The ride-hailing segment is forecast to witness a significant growth rate of 25.7% through 2027 on account of the global acceptance of ride-hailing at all levels, ranging from enterprises to personal requirements. Additionally, cashless transactions and assured pickups services offered are further boosting segmental growth.

The android segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the Mobility as a Service market share on account of the massive adoption of android smartphones owing to their variety of functions and lower prices as compared to the other application types.

