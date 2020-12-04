Mobility As A Service Market Challenges and Growth Factor | MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc. and More

Global Mobility As A Service Market analysis report is a comprehensive background analysis of the industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. With the global market data provided in the report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Mobility As A Service Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

For reaching towards the success at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Mobility As A Service Market research report is a definitive solution. The data and information about industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals & then validated by the market experts. Moreover, Mobility As A Service Market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobility As A Service Market

Global mobility as a service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced need for an integrated transportation solution.

Top Key Players of Mobility As A Service Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobility as a service market are MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; Grab; LeCab; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mobike; Ridecell, Inc; Floatility GmbH; EasyMile; Careem; InDriver; ofo Inc.; Curb Mobility; Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Global Mobility As A Service Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Content: Global Mobility As A Service Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Mobility As A Service Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Mobility As A Service Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Mobility As A Service Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

This Mobility As A Service Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global mobility as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobility as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Mobility As A Service Market Segmentation, Drivers, Restraint & Key Development:

Global Mobility as a Service Market By Service Type (Ride Hailing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service, Train, Self-Driving Cars, Others), Requirement Type (Daily Commuter, First & Last Mile Connectivity, Inter-City Trips, Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute, Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips, Others), Solution Type (Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, Ticketing Solutions, Insurance Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vehicle Type (Bus, Four Wheelers, Micro Mobility, Train, Air Flights), Transportation Type (Private, Public), Business Model (B2B, B2C, B2I, B2G, P2P), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application OS (Android, iOS, Others), Application (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning), End-User (Education, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Energy & Power, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In July 2019, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION announced that they had expanded their collaboration with DiDi Chuxing relating to “Mobility as a Service” for the China region. The collaboration includes investment of USD 600 million by TOYOTA in DiDi’s business model as well as the establishment of a joint venture providing services for ride-hailing drivers

Mobility As A Service Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Mobility As A Service Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Mobility As A Service Market due to the high adoption of advanced technologies such as OLED and hybrid operating rooms, increasing healthcare expenditure, favourable reimbursement policies, and increasing volume of diagnostic tests and surgeries.

The country section of the Mobility As A Service Market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

