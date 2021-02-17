Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Showcases Promising Growth Forecast Key Players- Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Beeline Singapore, SKEDGO PTY LTD., UbiGo AB, Whim App (MaaS Global Oy), Moovel Group GmbH, QIXXIT, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Smile Mobility and Others

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is expected to reach US$ 476.34 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000803

Before the advent of an integrated Mobility as a Service market, the mobility market across the globe was fragmented with multiple applications running for different services and vehicle types. Lack of proper available information, integration expertise and inferior user experience has had a further large impact on the mobility infrastructure. In such a scenario of rising disparities and growing inconsistencies a need for a more integrated and holistic approach towards the transportation modes has become the need of hour. Accordingly, a multi-modal transportation system offering a large spectrum of transportation services has emerged. MaaS has put travelers and goods at the core of transport services that offer tailor-made mobility solutions fulfilling the various individual needs.

The market for MaaS is influenced by various factors such as rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure, demand for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs, and proliferation of large number of OEMs into the MaaS market. These factors are heavily impacting on the growth of MaaS market during the forecast period. However, the deterrent factors, affecting the market growth are the apprehensions about seamless connectivity amongst the various stakeholders involved in the MaaS ecosystem, and huge initial investments and the lack of availability of technological expertise. Nonetheless, advancing technological infrastructure and ease of access to data worldwide, is anticipated to boost the adoption of MaaS application tool among consumers, resulting in market growth. Furthermore, future trends such as convergence of various transport chains forming a holistic transport service ecosystem, and increasing self-driving cars in the developed nations are expected to contribute to the growth of MaaS market in the near future

The mobility as a service (MaaS) market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025. The need for implementation of intelligent transport solutions in the Asia Pacific region is very high that also includes improved infrastructure in transportation system. Rising needs of mobility systems are fully utilized in APAC region including Hong Kong, Australia, China, New Zealand, India, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea. Market of MaaS in APAC region is gaining momentum with growing disposable income and urban population, boosting the market domestically and regionally. Implementation of ride-hailing services is getting adopted rapidly in the developing countries. In Asia Pacific, market penetration for car sharing services is high because of large number of potential users. In forthcoming period, car sharing has a possibility to contribute towards growing transport needs in APAC region. Moreover, for better execution of MaaS, adoption of private vehicles instead of public transport to provide more benefits in ridesharing services. To drive the Maas market, combination between ridesharing platforms and support from regulators is required to achieve significant gain as market for MaaS is expected to grow more for private car ownership.

Buy now at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000803/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com