Mobile Video Surveillances Market Increasing Demand with New Technologies by 2027 | Pelco, Inc., Pro-Vigil, Inc., Apollo Video Technology, LLC, Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd., Tyco Ireland

Mobile video surveillances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on mobile video surveillances market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific will dominate the mobile video surveillances market because of the increasing terrorist and crime activities, government has increased spending on security equipment and initiatives to implement security cameras in public places is responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

Study Objectives of Mobile Video Surveillance Market:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of component, system and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for mobile video surveillance

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the mobile video surveillance

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the mobile video surveillance market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Key Players

Pelco, Inc., Pro-Vigil, Inc., Apollo Video Technology, LLC, Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd., Tyco Ireland Ltd., Dallmeier electronic GmbH & Co.KG, 3xLOGIC, Inc., CoStar Group, Inc., DTI Corp, United Technologies Corporation, Avigilon Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications, and FLIR Systems, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Segmentation

Mobile video surveillances market is segmented on the basis of offering, application and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on offering, the mobile video surveillance market can be segmented into hardware, software and service. Hardware can be further sub segmented into cameras, storage solutions, video encoders and supporting accessories. Software can be sub segmented into VMS (video management system) and video analytics. Service can be further sub segmented into maintenance and installation.

Based on application, the mobile video surveillance market can be segmented into trains and trams, buses, transport vehicles, police cars and drones.

Based on vertical, the mobile video surveillance market can be segmented into transportation, law and enforcement, industrial and military and defense. Law and enforcement can be further sub- segmented into city surveillance and prisons and correctional facilities. Industrial can be further sub- segmented into mining, energy and power, manufacturing, construction and marine.

