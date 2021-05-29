Mobile Security Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027

Global Mobile Security Market is valued approximately at USD 3.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Mobile security has become significant in mobile computing all over the world. Within companies, these technologies are triggering profound changes in the organization of information systems; and thus, they have become the source of new risks, thereby accelerating the usage and adoption of mobile security solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of smartphone around the world, increasing number of mobile threats and breaches, and increasing productivity of employee and enterprise through BYOD are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to Statista, in 2017, the smartphone shipment around the globe were computed around 1.6 billion units in 2017, signifying an expansion of 7.17% from 2014 (nearly 1.3 billion-unit smartphone shipments). As per the International Data Corporation (IDC), during the fourth quarter of 2019, the smartphone suppliers dispatched a total of 369.8 million units of smart phone across the globe. Similarly, as per the Source, around 690 million smartphone users were reported in China in the year 2019, representing an increase from 480 million smartphone users since 2014. Thus, the rise in adoption of smartphone among individual is likely to promote the demand for mobile security all over the world. However, the high cost of mobile security solution and complications in designing embedded security solution are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Mobile Security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in spending on information security solutions among enterprises, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in number of data thefts and mobile data breaches, coupled with surging penetration of smartphones in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Security market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BlackBerry Limited

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Lookout, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Sophos Ltd.

MobileIron Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solutions

Services

By End-Use:

Individuals

Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Security Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors