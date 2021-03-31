Mobile Satellite Services Market Research Report Based on Demand, Size, Shares, Opportunities, Global Industry Trends, key players and Forecast to 2027

The global Mobile Satellite Services Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key drivers expected to boost the market growth for mobile satellite services are growing demand for mobility, rising connectivity of smartphone and satellite technologies, and increasing developments in digital technology across the world. Moreover, rising consumer awareness of the benefits of satellite services and low transport costs are factors also anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Land Mobile Satellite Service is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to widespread use in the defense and military industries.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Mobile Satellite Services Market – Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Mobile Satellite Services market’s present and future trends. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

The increasing demand for mobility, growing focus on data applications and services, and rising digital technology advancements are driving the demand for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Mobile Satellite Services business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation.

The crucial information covered by the report offers the readers and businesses a way to capitalize on the current market scenario and enables a strategic business decision-making process for improved profitability. Some of the key players of the market analyzed in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape are Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Satellite Service Market on the basis of type, service, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Maritime MSS Aeronautical MSS Land MSS Broadcast MSS Personal MSS

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Service Video Service Tracking and Monitoring Service Voice Service

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace & Defense Transportation Oil & Gas Media & Entertainment BFSI Automotive Mining Aviation IT and Telecom Government Others



Mobile Satellite Services Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America is expected to dominate the market for mobile satellite networks due to better technological infrastructure and enhanced network connectivity. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to technological advances in telecommunication infrastructure and increased government investments in the implementation of 5G technology.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Mobile Satellite Services market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Market Taxonomy:

