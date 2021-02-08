Mobile Robots Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Mobile Robots Market” study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. All the data and information gathered in the Mobile Robots report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This Mobile Robots report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis for ABC industry which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Get Sample Copy with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mobile-robots-market

Market Analysis: Global Mobile Robots Market

Global mobile robots market is driven by the need for low latency, fast computing, and less dependency on cloud-based AI for critical applications, global Mobile Robots market in estimated value from USD 17,900.00 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 93107.65 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Mobile Robots Market

Mobile robot is an integration of artificial intelligence with physical robots which has feature of locomotion which means they have capability to navigate around physically. They are controlled using software and use sensors & other gears to identify and recognize their surroundings. Mobile robots can be categorized into autonomous and non-autonomous mobile robots. Autonomous mobile robots are capable to move around without any external guidance or tool and non-autonomous mobile robots need some external tools to navigate.

Market Drivers:

High Adoption of Robots for Personal Use

Growing Influx for Warehouse Automation

Market Restraints:

Performance Issues in Untested Conditions

Lack of good human machine interfacing

Segmentation: Global Mobile Robots Market

By Operating Environment Aerial Ground Marine

By Component Hardware Sensor Actuator Power Supply Control System Others Software

By Type Professional Robots Personal and Domestic Robots

By Application Domestic Floor-Cleaning Robots Lawn-Cleaning Robots Pool-Cleaning Robots Window-Cleaning Robots Others Entertainment, Education, and Personal Entertainment Robots Education Robots Personal Robots Military Demining Robots Fire and Bomb Fighting Robots Border Security Robots Others Field Agriculture Drones Agriculture Robots Forestry Medical Surgery Assistance Robots Diagnostic Robots Other Medical Robots Public Relations and Inspection Telepresence Robots Inspection and Maintenance Robots Logistics Human Exoskeleton Construction and Demolition

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January, Futura Automation LLC announced the launch of a new product line, Applied Robotics. Applied Robotics Inc. engaged in providing robotic end-of-arm tooling and connectivity products and it is expected to increase the capability and presence of Futura Automation, in the North American robotics sector.

In June 2018, Northrop Grumman expanded its business by launching a new facility in Illinois, US which would help Northrop Grumman in serving better to their customers in support of national security.

Competitive Analysis: Global Mobile Robots Market

Global mobile robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Mobile Robots Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Mobile Robots market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Kuka AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, SoftBank Corp., Irobot, DJI, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime, Bluefin Robotics Corporation (General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.), Samsung Electronics, Parrot Drones SAS., 3DR, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., LG Electronics, Amazon Robotics Mayfield Robotics, Promobot, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, Lego, ECA GROUP and others.

