Mobile Robot Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

The rising demand for warehouse automation and the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants is driving the demand of the market. The global Mobile Robot Market will be worth USD 117.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants. Adopting intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and mobile robotics drives the growth of the mobile robot market over the forecast period. The growing need for automation and self-optimization of the machinery in the factories to obtain increased productivity and enhanced operational efficiency is anticipated to fuel the development of the market.

The global mobile robot market is expected to be valued at USD 117.89 Billion by 2027 from USD 23.48 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 23.6% through the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to surge in adoption of mobile robots especially across manufacturing plants. Additionally, growing inclination toward intelligent technologies including artificial intelligence, mobile robotics, and deep learnings are driving growth of the global mobile robot market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry. The report is formulated to assist the readers better understand the overall market and make well-informed decisions. The pandemic has drastically affected the mobile robot market with disruptions to supply chains and volatility in prices and demands.

Key Highlights from the Report

The domestic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period. Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) has technologically advanced mobile robots and increased their usage for domestic purposes.

In October 2019, Northrop Grumman entered in a master research agreement (MRA) Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) through which the organization fosters innovation between the two organizations. The report has been formulated by assessing vital information of the overall mobile robot Market along with factors affecting the dynamics and trends of the industry.

The report offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the mobile robot industry to impart a better understanding of the industry in a post-pandemic scenario.

Key participants in the mobile robot market include Kuka, Northrop Grumman, iRobot, Softbank Group, Honda Motor, Kongsberg Maritime, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, DJI, Lockheed Martin, and Samsung Electronics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Robot Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Global mobile robot Market Segmentation:

The Unmanned Ground Vehicles segment held the largest market share of 40.2% in 2019. Increasing applications of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles in military and defense fields is expected to drive the segment’s growth. The market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Warehouse & Logistics Defense & Security Energy & Power Mining and Minerals Automotive Entertainment, Education and Personnel Domestic Others



Global mobile robot Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides an extensive regional analysis of the market. The segmentation offers insights into the sales network and distribution channels, sales analysis, profit margins, volume chain analysis, and region-wise market size. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key geographical regions as well as their countries.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Radical Highlights of the mobile robot Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

