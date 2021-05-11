Mobile Photo Printer Market Impact of COVID-19 The Globe Explored In Latest Research 2021-2031

Home Offices, eCommerce Boost Product Uptake During COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the trend of remote printing is surging worldwide. Apart from the rapid rise in the sales of home printers, the demand for mobile photo printers is likely to increase post the COVID-19 pandemic. Such trends are translating into business opportunities for manufacturers in the mobile photo printer market.

The increase in the number of home offices and leaner printing is creating revenue opportunities for companies in the mobile photo printer market. Brands are taking help of the eCommerce websites to bolster product sales. The inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines is anticipated to revive travel and tourism in third & fourth quarter of 2021. However, this revival is predicted to occur at a gradual pace, since India, Europe, and Brazil are anticipating a third wave of the pandemic.

Can Mobile Photo Printers Replace Big Bulky Printers?

The global mobile photo printer market is predicted to register a favorable CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. However, portable and compact photo printers cannot entirely replace big bulky printers found at printer kiosks in colleges, printing centers at airports, and the ones found at photocopy shops. Besides, not all products are water resistant and can be easily damaged due to its delicate built. As such, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi features in mobile photo printers are grabbing the attention of customers.

Even in today’s digital era, printing has significant importance among people and businesses. The growing birthday celebrations and special occasions are increasing product sales.

Mobile Photo Printer Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global mobile photo printer market for the historical period of 2017 , 2018 , and 2019 , and the forecast period of 2021 – 2031 , technological advancements are expected to accelerate the mobile photo printer market across the globe

, , and , and the forecast period of – , technological advancements are expected to accelerate the mobile photo printer market across the globe Mobile photo printers are portable, which allows the user to print anywhere on demand. Mobile photo printers are available in different sizes, price range, color, and connectivity options. They are easy to use and carry. All these factors are expected to increase the attractiveness of the mobile photo printer market across the world during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the global mobile photo printer market is estimated to reach the value of US$ 3.7 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. A mobile photo printer offers smudge free print, water resistance, and tear resistance. These advantages increases the demand for mobile photo printers across the world.

Brands such as Polaroid Mint, Fujifilm Instax Mini Link, and HP Sprocket have entered the competition to develop pocket-sized printers that allow users to edit photos, add text, and emoji before printing. Companies in the mobile photo printer market are developing apps that simultaneously help multiple users to choose from several filters, frames, and stickers to beautify photos in the ever-growing era of the social media.

Increasing Demand from Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR due to significant rise in tourism in China and India

In recent years, increase in per capita income and purchasing power in China and India has resulted in high demand for mobile photo printers

Manufacturers are expanding their product lines to meet the increasing demand for mobile photo printers. Moreover, strong product innovation among manufacturers with newer features in the mobile photo printer is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

