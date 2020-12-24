Mobile Photo Printer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Overview

The mobile photo printer is a device that is been used for instant printing purposes. These tiny devices allow the user to copy digital images physically from mobile phones. The mobile photo printers are portable and are available in compact and pocket sizes. The mobile photo printer does not require any laptop or computer to get the pictures. To print the pictures straight from the device, the mobile photo printer makes use of Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, and Bluetooth. In addition to this, the mobile photo printer provides water-resistant, tear-resistant, and smudge-free prints, which is an advantage for the users.

Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Growth Factors

The rising penetration of smartphones and tablets with greater storage capacity, increase in disposable income, and changing lifestyle with a better standard of living are some of the key features that are propelling the growth of the global mobile photo printer market. In addition to this, most of the mobile devices offer greater flexibility and dynamic aspects like zero ink and instant print technology. Additionally, there is a rise in tourism. As per the data provided by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, the number of overnight visitors increased by 4 percent in 2019. Unlike traditional photo printers, mobile photo printers do not use ribbon or ink cartridge and are portable, can be easily carried effortlessly providing quick results. Owing to all such benefits, most of the tourists are adopting the use of mobile photo printers which in turn is boosting the growth of the global market. Moreover, the rise in strategic decisions by major players to expand their business and technological advancements may offer several opportunities for the growth of the global mobile photo printer market. However, the availability of substitutes to mobile photo printers may hamper the growth of the global market.

The COVID 19 pandemic situation has severely affected every business sector all around the world. The mobile photo printer is among the industries affected. The strict restrictions imposed by several governments to control the spread of the infection have led to a halt on the manufacturing process as well as disruption of distribution network. These factors affecting the shortage of the product also led to less sell of the mobile photo printer. However, due to its several advantages over the conventional printing technique, the global mobile photo printer market is expected to achieve rapid growth over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Segmentation

The global mobile photo printer market is bifurcated based on ink usage, product type, application, connectivity, distribution channel, and region. Based on the ink usage, the market is divided into ink-based and ink-free mobile photo printers. The product type segment is bifurcated into a compact photo printer and pocket photo printer. Owing to the convenience, the pocket photo printer is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The application segment is classified into commercial and individual; among these, the individual segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Based on the connectivity, the global mobile photo printer market is bifurcated into Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth. The distribution channel segment is split into the online and offline channels.

Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Regional Analysis

North America followed by Europe is anticipated to dominate the global mobile photo printer market. Factors such as the high rate of adoption of newer technologies, growing customer’s preferences toward personalizing printing options, and the presence of the key player in the market are contributing to the growth of the mobile photo printer market in these regions. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market. The mobile photo printer market in this region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as a large number of the smart phone user, technological advancement in the mobile sector in last few years, and growing demand for advanced technologies is expected to fuel the mobile photo printer market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Competitive Players

Some of the major players in the global mobile photo printer market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Canon Inc., Brother International Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Polaroid Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Sony Corporation, and HiTi Digital, Inc.

Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



