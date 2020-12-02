Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Insurance is nothing but protection provided to the individuals from the financial loss. If any individual purchases any goods or services, then he is eligible to procure insurance for the designated goods/services, which guard him from the loss occurred due to various circumstances. The insurance buyer needs to pay a definite amount of premium to obtain the insurance services. The premium is an amount of money charged by the insurer to the policy holder for the coverage provided under the insurance policy. Rapid increase in the smartphone users due to the out-of-the pocket spending across economies and technological advancements. Therefore, with increase in the smartphone users across the world, the insurance industry experienced a sustainable growth of the mobile phone insurance policies offered by different mobile manufacturers, mobile networks, and retail companies. Protection provided under mobile insurance include theft or loss insurance, damage insurance, and others.

The mobile insurance nowadays saves time in different ways through swift claim processes, owing to the heavy competition in the industry. By purchasing an insurance policy with minimum premium amount, one can save major damage that is being caused due to increased costs of the mobile devices. The screen replacement alone constitutes for around 25% of the overall phone cost. By opting complete protection insurance plan, one can save a huge amount of money considering the increasing prices of the new smartphone models and vulnerability involved in the maintenance.

The mobile phone insurance market is segmented on the basis of phone type, channel, protection, end user, and region. Based on phone type, the market is divided into new phone and refurbished phone. Based on channel, the market is categorized into mobile operator, device OEM, retailers, and other. Based on protection, the market is classified into physical damage, electronic damage, theft protection, and virus protection. Based on end user, the market is categorized into personal and corporate. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market is highly competitive in nature, with major players focused on creating awareness regarding the mobile insurance market. The major players in the mobile insurance market host exhibition and seminars to display and promote the benefits of the mobile insurance to the smartphone users. The market requirement of mobile insurance would provide protection to wireless carrier. The major players in the mobile insurance market include Allianz, Amtrust Internation, Apple Inc., Assurant Inc., Brightstar Corp, Geek squad, Gocare Warranty Group, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current mobile phone insurance market size and mobile phone insurance market forecast estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing mobile phone insurance market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of mobile phone insurance market report includes analysis of various regions and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global mobile phone insurance market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise mobile phone insurance market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current mobile phone insurance market growth and future market potential from 2018 to 2026 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

The key market players within the mobile phone insurance market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global mobile phone insurance market share.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Phone Type

New Phone

Refurbished Phone

By Channel

Mobile Operator

Device OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Retailers

Other

By Protection Plan

Physical Damage

Electrical Damage

Virus Protection

Theft Protection

Water Damage

Cracked Screen

By End User

Overview

Corporate Users

Personal Users

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



