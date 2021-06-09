Mobile Phone Insurance Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2026

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Due to the COvid-19 pandemic, there has been seen inefficiencies and gaps with respect to technology, systems, products, and processes in the insurance industry. The insurance industry is facing challenges due to temporary locked down and people asked to stay at home. Mobile insurance is the protection provided to an individual’s mobile phone from the financial loss The increase in smartphone users, rising disposable income and increasing technological advancements are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw851

For instance: Around 66% of individuals were using smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in November 2019, Bajaj Alliance launched Farmitra App, to cater the needs of farmers. This app will provide insurance solutions and information and advisories which will cater day to day needs of farmers. However, provision of direct-to-consumer insurance assistance is the major factor opportunistic the growth of global Mobile Phone Insurance market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Mobile Phone Insurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of mobile phone insurance providers and the rising incidences of crimes committed using smartphones in Canada & the U.S. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allianz

Amtrust International

Apple Inc.

Assurant Inc.

Brightstar Corp

Geek squad

Gocare Warranty Group

Asurion

AT&T Inc.

Revolut Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Phone Type:

New Phone

Refurbished Phone

By Channel:

Mobile Operator

Device OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Retailers

Other

By Protection Plan:

Physical Damage

Electrical Damage

Virus Protection

Theft Protection

Water Damage

Cracked Screen

By End-User:

Corporate Users

Personal Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw851

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors