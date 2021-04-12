“”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Mobile Phone Insurance Market

Global mobile phone insurance market is expected to reach $50.41 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.71%.

Highlighted with 77 tables and 70 figures, this 156-page report Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019-2026 by Coverage, Phone Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile phone insurance market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecasts for 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Download PDF Sample@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/5519

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile phone insurance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Coverage, Phone Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region.

Based on coverage, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Physical Damage

Electronic Damage

Theft Protection

Virus & Data Protection

Other Coverage

Request Customization@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/5519

Based on phone type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

High-end Phones

Mid-grade Phones

Low-end Phones

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Mobile Providers

Phone OEMs

Retail Stores

Online

Other Channels

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Personal

Enterprise

Request Discount@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/5519

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Coverage, Phone Type, and Distribution Channel over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mobile phone insurance market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AIG

Allianz Insurance

Apple Inc

Assurant, Inc.

Asurion, LLC

At&T Inc.

Aviva

Better Buy Insurance

Blackberry Limited

Brightstar Corp.

Gadget Cover

Insurance2go

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

O2 Mobile Insurance

Pier Insurance Managed Services

ProtectCELL

Protect your Bubble

Salt

Sunrise

Swisscom

Switched on Insurance

Tinhat

Trov, Inc.

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 18

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 18

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 22

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 28

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Coverage 32

3.1 Market Overview by Coverage 32

3.2 Physical Damage 34

3.3 Electronic Damage 35

3.4 Theft Protection 36

3.5 Virus & Data Protection 37

3.6 Other Coverage 38

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Phone Type 39

4.1 Market Overview by Phone Type 39

4.2 High-end Phones 41

4.3 Mid-grade Phones 42

4.4 Low-end Phones 43

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel 44

5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 44

5.2 Mobile Providers 46

5.3 Phone OEMs 47

5.4 Retail Stores 48

5.5 Online 49

5.6 Other Channels 50

6 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 51

6.1 Market Overview by End-user 51

6.2 Personal 53

6.3 Enterprise 54

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 55

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2016-2026 55

7.2 North America Market 2016-2026 by Country 59

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 59

7.2.2 U.S. Market 62

7.2.3 Canadian Market 66

7.3 European Market 2016-2026 by Country 68

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 68

7.3.2 Germany 71

7.3.3 UK 73

7.3.4 France 75

7.3.5 Spain 77

7.3.6 Italy 79

7.3.7 Rest of European Market 81

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2016-2026 by Country 83

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 83

7.4.2 Japan 86

7.4.3 China 89

7.4.4 Australia 91

7.4.5 India 93

7.4.6 South Korea 95

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 97

7.5 Latin America Market 2016-2026 by Country 99

7.5.1 Argentina 102

7.5.2 Brazil 104

7.5.3 Mexico 106

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 108

7.6 Rest of World Market 2016-2026 by Country 109

7.6.1 UAE 112

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 114

7.6.3 South Africa 116

7.6.4 Other National Markets 118

8 Competitive Landscape 119

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 119

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 123

8.3 Company Profiles 125

AIG 125

Allianz Insurance 127

Apple Inc 128

Assurant, Inc. 129

Asurion, LLC 130

At&T Inc. 131

Aviva 132

Better Buy Insurance 133

Blackberry Limited 134

Brightstar Corp. 135

Gadget Cover 136

Insurance2go 137

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group 138

O2 Mobile Insurance 139

Pier Insurance Managed Services 140

ProtectCELL 141

Protect your Bubble 142

Salt 143

Sunrise 144

Swisscom 145

Switched on Insurance 146

Tinhat 148

Trov, Inc. 149

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 150

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 150

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 153

Related Reports and Products 156

About us.

The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

sales@themarketinsights.com

“