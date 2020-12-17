Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Systems: Comparative Market Share Analysis, Know Who’s Gaining Industry Growth
Keyplayers- AIG, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust International Underwriters, Apple, AT&T, AXA, Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Pier Insurance Managed Services
The mobile phone insurance ecosystem alludes to a broad network of inter-connected services or systems that enable users to meet various insurance needs in an integrated experience. The insurers across the ecosystem endow their consumers with timely services and allow them to verify important information online. As smartphones have turned into an indispensable part of our lives today, mobile phone insurance facilities have become a necessity. Therefore, various companies now offer mobile insurance policies to help customers overcome such issues. The mobile phone insurance ecosystem protects against accidental or malicious damage to or loss or theft of mobile phones.
They several complementary insurance schemes and affordable mobile security offerings have been introduced in recent years that have essentially fast-tracked the adoption of mobile phone insurance plans in various developing economies. Mobile phones are usually vulnerable to physical and technical damage, which has driven the demand for mobile phone insurance policies, thereby bolstering the global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market expansion. Furthermore, mobile phone insurance plans have been most widely adopted for cases of physical damage to mobile phones in recent times. Hence, this provides a major growth opportunity for the global market over the forecast timeline.
The prominent players within the Global mobile phone insurance ecosystem system Market: AIG, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust International Underwriters, Apple, AT&T, AXA, Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Pier Insurance Managed Services, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank Corporation.
The 2020 latest edition of this report is entitled to produce an additional commentary on the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry. Further, it’ll also provide qualitative information about when the industry could return on target and what possible measures industry players are taking to cater to the current situation.
By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:
- Wireless Carrier
- OEM-Provided
- Banks
By Applications, the market is segmented into:
- Lost
- Damage
- Theft
- Other
The report identifies the key players operating in the global market for mobile phone insurance ecosystem system evaluates their performance and contribution toward the worldwide and regional market. Their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats have been assessed at length, providing clients with valuable and actionable insights on their competitors.
