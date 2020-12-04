Uncategorized

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Mobile Phone Insurance

Given the increasing presence of use of Mobile phone & other expensive household goods, cars and consumer electronics, insurance have became an unavoidable factor and often necessary cost in modern life. Mobile phones and smartphones users  along with their manufacture look forward towards this as the trend follows.

Most major mobile operators, insurance specialists, device OEMs, retailers and even banks now offer insurance plans that cover theft, loss, malfunctions and damage of mobile phones. Many policies now also integrate enhanced technical support and additional protection features such as data backup facilities, allowing users to securely backup their phone data online.

SNS Research estimates that the global mobile phone insurance market is expected to account for $20.5 Billion in revenue by the end of 2017. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than $27 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020.

The “Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the mobile phone insurance ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, opportunities, value chain, future roadmap, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2017 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 3 sales channels, 5 regions and 25 countries.

1  Chapter  1:  Introduction
1.1  Executive  Summary
1.2  Topics  Covered
1.3  Forecast  Segmentation
1.4  Key  Questions  Answered
1.5  Key  Findings
1.6  Methodology
1.7  Target  Audience
1.8  Companies  &  Organizations  Mentioned

2  Chapter  2:  An  Overview  of  Mobile  Phone  Insurance
2.1  The  Role  of  Insurance  in  Our  Daily  Lives
2.2  Why  Have  Mobile  Phone  Insurance?
2.3  What  Risks  Are  Typically  Covered?
2.3.1  Accidental,  Malicious  or  Liquid  Damage
2.3.2  Electrical  or  Mechanical  Breakdown
2.3.3  Theft  or  Loss
2.3.4  Unauthorized  Calls  &  Usage
2.3.5  Data  Backup  Facilities
2.3.6  Overseas  Cover
2.3.7  Accessories
2.3.8  Others
2.4  Distribution  &  Sales  Channels  for  Insurance  Plans
2.4.1  Mobile  Operator  Branded
2.4.2  Device  OEM  Branded
2.4.3  Associated  with  Bank  Accounts
2.4.4  Retailers  &  Other  Direct-to-Consumer
2.5  Market  Drivers
2.5.1  Growing  Penetration  of  Smartphones
2.5.2  BYOD:  Perfect  Candidates  for  Insurance
2.5.3  Reducing  Service  Disruption
2.5.4  Proliferation  of  Large  Screen  Devices
2.5.5  Packaged  Policies
2.5.6  Strong  Support  of  Tier  1  Mobile  Operators
2.5.7  Growth  of  Mobile  Payments:  Creating  New  Opportunities  for  Insurance
2.6  Market  Barriers
2.6.1  Consumer  Disbelief  in  Insurance
2.6.2  Unclear  Terms  &  Conditions
2.6.3  Fraud
2.6.4  Slow  &  Unfair  Claims  Handling
2.6.5  Time  Limitation  to  Purchase  Policy

3  Chapter  3:  Value  Chain  &  Future  Roadmap
3.1  Value  Chain
3.1.1  Mobile  Operators
3.1.2  Mobile  Device  OEMs
3.1.3  Banks
3.1.4  Retailers
3.1.5  Underwriters  &  Insurance  Administrators
3.2  Future  Roadmap:  2017  –    2030
3.2.1  2017  –  2020:  Adoption  of  OEM  Branded  Plans  &  Premium  Device  Protection
3.2.2  2020  –  2025:  Growing  Proliferation  in  Developing  Economies
3.2.3  2025  –  2030:  Continued  Growth  with  the  Adoption  of  Connected  Living  Technologies

TOC………………

