Mobile Phone Accessories Market is Expected to Reach USD 162,238.12 Million by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Mobile Phone Accessories Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis.

Mobile phone accessories market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 162,238.12 million by 2027.

Mobile phone accessories are the kind of additional accessories providing more number of functionality to a smartphone or I phones. Such accessories are available in the market in various product forms such as chargers, headphones, battery, popsockets, screen guards, cases, power bank, cables, mounts & stands, memory cards, speakers and many others which attract the consumers making the accessibility towards their cell phones easier and compatible to use.

Increasing demand of headphone/earphone in youth is a driving factor for the market growth. Increasing simplification and technological advancement of mobile phone accessories will increase the demand of mobile phone accessories products which drives the market.

This mobile phone accessories market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Scope and Market Size

Global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the basis of type, price range, packaging type, distribution channel, sales category and end use phones. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into mobile phone case, screen guards, headphone/earphone, cable, power bank, charger, battery, portable speaker, memory card, mount and stands, popsockets, selfie stick and others. Mobile phone case is dominating the market globally as case provides the protection to mobile phone external damage which increases its demand.

On the basis of price range, the global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into low, medium and high. Medium range is dominating globally as due to dynamic change in the mobile phone shapes which increases the production and demand of the medium range products.

On the basis of packaging type, the global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into clear view boxes, blister packs, trays, pouches and bags, folding cartons and clamshell. Clear view boxes segment is dominating the market globally as this packaging is cheaper and manufacture can also see the product quality without damaging the packaging.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into offline and online. Offline is dominating the market globally because the offline mode of channel for buying the mobile phone accessories is the easiest way possible in any country or region at affordable prices.

On the basis of sales category, the global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into white labels/no name brand, brand and third parties. White labels/no name brand is dominating the market globally because consumers prefer to use the product for a while and then change the accessory from time to time.

On the basis of end use phones, the global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into smartphones and I phones. Smartphone is dominating the market globally due to the durability, cheap price of the product which increases its demand.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Country Level Analysis

Mobile phone accessories market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, price range, packaging type, distribution channel, sales category and end use phones as referenced above.

The countries covered in mobile phone accessories market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand, Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the mobile phone accessories market as in China, the production and consumption of films is huge which are majorly made of the mobile phone accessories. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing demand of smartphone. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to availability of more super mart in the area. In the North America region, the U.S. is dominating due to increasing use of mobile phone in the region while France is dominating the European market due to more demand as cost efficient way of buying mobile accessories.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increasing Demand of Headphone/Earphone in Mobile Phone Accessories

Mobile phone accessories market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in Mobile phone accessories and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Mobile phone accessories market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share Analysis

Mobile phone accessories market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global Mobile phone accessories market.

The major players covered in the report are SAMSUNG, Plantronics, Inc. , Xiaomi, Kingston Technology Corporation, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc, GN Store Nord A S, ( Jabra), Western Digital Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Griffin Technology, Case-Mate, Otter Products, LLC, Bose Corporation, INCIPIO GROUP, Ballistic, The Case Factory, Skullcandy.in , TYLT and Opis Technology, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of Mobile phone accessories market.

For instance,

In March 2020, Kingston Technology Corporation has decided to launch a new product Canvas Card Series and MobileLite Plus Readers. This development will help the company to increase the product portfolio and revenue in near future.

In September 2019, Griffin Technology has decided to launch a new product Lineup of Survivor Cases to Protect iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. This development will help the company to increase the product portfolio and revenue in near future.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for Mobile phone accessories through expanded range of size.

Major Highlights of Mobile Phone Accessories market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Phone Accessories market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Mobile Phone Accessories market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Mobile Phone Accessories market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

