Mobile Payment Technologies Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Mobile Payment Technologies Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Mobile Payment Technologies industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Mobile Payment Technologies Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global mobile payment technologies market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the government initiatives promoting the usage of digital payment platforms along with availability of attractive offers available to the consumers with availing bill payment services through these mobile payment platforms.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mobile-payment-technologies-market&somesh

Mobile payment technologies are the services provided by various financial institutions, network providers and digital financial merchants wherein the users can transact with individuals & organisations with the help of their smartphones, smart devices in the financial sense for the exchange of products & services availed by the user. The integration of these technologies with smart devices transforms them into a mode of payment operations, helping in secure financial transactions. This method is used to avoid the usage of physical currency forms.

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of users of smartphones, smart devices availing the usage of internet is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of innovative methods of usage and advancements in technology; the market is expected to be driven by this factor

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding security and threats of hacking private information is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of regulations and standards to transact with individuals and organisations in different regions or across borders; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

By Type

Proximity Payment Near Field Communication (NFC) QR Code Payment

Remote Payment Short Message Service-Based (SMS-Based) Direct Operator Billing Digital Wallet Unstructured Service Supplementary Data/Sim Tool Kit (USSD/STK)



By Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups

Merchandise & Coupons

Money Transfers & Payments

Travel & Ticketing, Others

By End-Use

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality & Tourism

Education

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunications

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, ACI Worldwide, Inc. announced that they had acquired Speedpay from Western Union for USD 750 million approximately. This transaction will help in expanding their consumers and service offerings by combining Speedpay’s bill payment platform. ACI will be able to provide expanded payment services across verticals like consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utilities, government and mortgage.

In April 2019, PayUmoney announced that they had acquired Wibmo, establishing a market leader of financial services due to the combination in expertise of both the companies. Wibmo is a leader of digital transactional security globally and PayUmoney has an established network of merchants utilizing their financial services. This acquisition will provide better operations of transactions and faster processing due to their combination.

Competitive Analysis: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

Global mobile payment technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile payment technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mobile-payment-technologies-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobile payment technologies market are Visa; Ant Financial; Airtel India; Boku Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Mastercard; Google; Fortumo; American Express Company; PayPal; Tencent; Vodafone Group; Fiserv, Inc.; Microsoft; First Data Corporation; BlueSnap Inc.; Global Payments Inc.; Paytm; SIX Card Solutions; Worldpay, LLC; Wirecard; ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Novatti Group Limited; PayUmoney; Paysafe Holdings UK Limited; Stripe; Dwolla; MTN Group Management Services (Pty) Ltd; Orange; Millicom; Safaricom; Comviva and among others.

Major Highlights of Mobile Payment Technologies market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Payment Technologies market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Mobile Payment Technologies market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Mobile Payment Technologies market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-mobile-payment-technologies-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com