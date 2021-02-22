Mobile Payment Technologies Market 2021 to see Booming Business Sentiments | Global Players – American Express Co., Fortumo, Bharti Airtel, Microsoft

Latest added Mobile Payment Technologies Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are American Express Co., Fortumo, Bharti Airtel, MasterCard International, Microsoft, Boku, PayPal, AT&T Inc., and Visa. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Mobile Payment Technologies Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Mobile Payment Technologies Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market, By Payment Mode (Proximity Payment, Remote Payment), Technology (NFC, QR Code, WAP & Card-Based, Digital Wallet, Banking App-based, SMS-based/DCB), Application (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Hospitality & Tourism) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Mobile Payment Technologies Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The market for NFC (Near Field Communication) mobile payments in the U.S. is in the nascent stage with an adoption rate of only 1.7%; this represents a huge opportunity for early movers offering the same. Adopting NFC mobile payment will open new revenue channels for banks as well as mobile operators as more than 94% of the U.S. population owns a mobile phone, and 60% of these have a card slot in their mobile phone. With the help of NFC technology, banks will be able to tap micro transactions made by cash, representing around 20% of the total transactions in the U.S. This will also help banks to capture the growing GEN Y population as well as the huge underbanked and unbanked population.

In 2009, the value of mobile payment transactions in the U.S. was $5.2 billion, constituting 6% of the global value of mobile payment transactions; this is expected to reach $56.7 in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 49.19%. The share of U.S in 2015 will reach approximately 10.6% of the global mobile payment transaction.

The major drivers are increasing merchant efficiency and customer convenience, and reducing operational and infrastructural costs for banks. Adopting NFC mobile payments will be a good green initiative as the number of paper based transactions will reduce. Increase in the production of NFC enabled mobile phones and the number of mobile phone users in the U.S. will lead to an increase in the adoption of mobile payments in the U.S.

Scope of the report

Strategy formulation

This section discusses the opportunities for Near Field Communication (NFC) based mobile payments, their market estimates, and market structure. It also discusses winning imperatives, following which a stakeholder can gain a healthy market share in the U.S. mobile payment market and increase its revenues. The section also discusses and analyzes major business models for mobile payments and suggests the best one to increase the adoption of mobile payments in the U.S. It also discusses the value proposition of NFC mobile payments for various stakeholders. This section analyzes the most important driving factors for the mobile proximity payment channel along with its key challenges. It covers the major developments by banks as well as vendors to increase the adoption of NFC mobile payments in the U.S.

Business case studies

Two case studies have been included; the first one discusses strategic measures adopted by The State Bank of La Junta, Colorado to enhance its geographic reach and remain competitive in the small business and retail segment by offering NFC mobile payments.

The second case study discusses measures by VISA, a leading network provider, to increase the adoption of mobile payments, and the impact of those measures on all the stakeholders involved.

Vendor analysis

The section benchmarks and profiles vendors who are application providers for banks and NFC hardware and MicroSD card manufacturers. It includes a brief introduction, major products offered, and their recent developments.

Key questions answered

Which model is going to drive the adoption of NFC mobile payments in U.S.? What is the current and potential market for NFC based proximity mobile payments in U.S.? What are the drivers and restraints faced by NFC mobile payment market in U.S.? What are the strategies followed by vendors as well as banks to increase the adoption of NFC based mobile payments in U.S.?

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

