Mobile Payment Technologies Market 2021 Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2026 – American Express Co., Fortumo, Bharti Airtel, Microsoft

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are American Express Co., Fortumo, Bharti Airtel, MasterCard International, Microsoft, Boku, PayPal, AT&T Inc., and Visa.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/mobile-payment-technologies-market/sample

The market for NFC (Near Field Communication) mobile payments in the U.S. is in the nascent stage with an adoption rate of only 1.7%; this represents a huge opportunity for early movers offering the same. Adopting NFC mobile payment will open new revenue channels for banks as well as mobile operators as more than 94% of the U.S. population owns a mobile phone, and 60% of these have a card slot in their mobile phone. With the help of NFC technology, banks will be able to tap micro transactions made by cash, representing around 20% of the total transactions in the U.S. This will also help banks to capture the growing GEN Y population as well as the huge underbanked and unbanked population.

In 2020, the value of mobile payment transactions in the U.S. was $5.2 billion, constituting 6% of the global value of Mobile Payment Technologies Market; this is expected to reach $56.7 in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 49.19%. The share of U.S in 2026 will reach approximately 10.6% of the global mobile payment transaction.

The major drivers are increasing merchant efficiency and customer convenience, and reducing operational and infrastructural costs for banks. Adopting NFC mobile payments will be a good green initiative as the number of paper based transactions will reduce. Increase in the production of NFC enabled mobile phones and the number of mobile phone users in the U.S. will lead to an increase in the adoption of mobile payments in the U.S.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/mobile-payment-technologies-market/toc

Scope of the report

Strategy formulation

This section discusses the opportunities for Near Field Communication (NFC) based mobile payments, their market estimates, and market structure. It also discusses winning imperatives, following which a stakeholder can gain a healthy market share in the U.S. mobile payment market and increase its revenues. The section also discusses and analyzes major business models for mobile payments and suggests the best one to increase the adoption of mobile payments in the U.S. It also discusses the value proposition of NFC mobile payments for various stakeholders. This section analyzes the most important driving factors for the mobile proximity payment channel along with its key challenges. It covers the major developments by banks as well as vendors to increase the adoption of NFC mobile payments in the U.S.

Business case studies

Two case studies have been included; the first one discusses strategic measures adopted by The State Bank of La Junta, Colorado to enhance its geographic reach and remain competitive in the small business and retail segment by offering NFC mobile payments.

The second case study discusses measures by VISA, a leading network provider, to increase the adoption of mobile payments, and the impact of those measures on all the stakeholders involved.

Vendor analysis

The section benchmarks and profiles vendors who are application providers for banks and NFC hardware and MicroSD card manufacturers. It includes a brief introduction, major products offered, and their recent developments.

The large scale Mobile Payment Technologies Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments & geographical analysis. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Mobile Payment Technologies Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications & engagements are. 2020 is the base year while 2019 is the historic year for calculation in the report. Being an excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. The global Mobile Payment Technologies Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

What makes our report unique?

A strong heritage of providing cutting-edge research: MarketDigits provides clients with ground breaking marketing research. M&M¡¯s unique research methodology and expert analytical capabilities will provide you the tools to apply the best marketing practices to your Financial Institution.

MarketDigits provides clients with ground breaking marketing research. M&M¡¯s unique research methodology and expert analytical capabilities will provide you the tools to apply the best marketing practices to your Financial Institution. Ensure that your strategy is viable: Our study will help you examine the breadth of possibilities you may encounter when planning future strategies and product launches. It will help you create plans that are resilient enough to meet the full range of unanticipated events.

Our study will help you examine the breadth of possibilities you may encounter when planning future strategies and product launches. It will help you create plans that are resilient enough to meet the full range of unanticipated events. Discover new opportunities: This market research study will forecast the future roles, uses, and acceptances of new products, services, and applications emerging in the marketplace. It will identify opportunities where companies can get a leg up on the competition.

Key questions answered

Which model is going to drive the adoption of NFC mobile payments in U.S.? What is the current and potential market for NFC based proximity mobile payments in U.S.? What are the drivers and restraints faced by NFC mobile payment market in U.S.? What are the strategies followed by vendors as well as banks to increase the adoption of NFC based mobile payments in U.S.?

Report on (2020-2027 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Mobile Payment Technologies Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Mobile Payment Technologies, with sales, revenue, and price of Mobile Payment Technologies, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Mobile Payment Technologies, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mobile Payment Technologies, for each region, from 2016 Mobile Payment Technologies to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Mobile Payment Technologies to 2020.

Chapter 11 Mobile Payment Technologies market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Mobile Payment Technologies.

Chapter 12: To describe Mobile Payment Technologies sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/mobile-payment-technologies-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com