Mobile Medical Apps Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

Market Size – USD 3.65 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.9%, Market trends – Growing digitalization in the healthcare industry.

The global Mobile Medical Apps market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for mobile medical apps is experiencing increased demand due to the rapid increase in the prevalence of smartphones and the infiltration of advanced technologies in the industry. Digital health has surfaced as a successful venture, and it attracts various industries and organizations from the healthcare sector.

Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Patientkeeper Inc., Philips, IMS Health Inc., Samsung Electronics, Nike, Medtronic, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Cerner, among others.

Scope of the Report:

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Mobile Medical Apps market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Mobile Medical Apps market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Mobile Medical Apps Market on the basis of specialty, subscription, platform, end-user, and region:

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Critical Care Cardiology Internal Medicine Family Medicine Emergency Medicine Others



Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Free Subscription Fee-Based Subscription



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Android iPhone iPad Blackberry Windows



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residents Physician



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Mobile Medical Apps market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Mobile Medical Apps industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Mobile Medical Apps market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Mobile Medical Apps industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Bifurcation of the Mobile Medical Apps Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

There is a growing incidence of cardiovascular disease, which includes life-threatening conditions such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, and hyperlipidemia. The increased awareness regarding the disease is propelling the demand for the segment.

The free version of mobile medical apps is relatively robust for a medical reference resource, and several consumers install the free version. Many of the paid versions also have some of the contents that are accessible without any cost.

