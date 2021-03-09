Mobile Gaming Market 2021 Business Scenario – Tencent Holdings Limited, Activision Blizzard, Inc, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Zynga, Inc

The Mobile Gaming Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The mobile gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Mobile Gaming Market: Tencent Holdings Limited, Activision Blizzard, Inc, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Zynga, Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc ( SoftBank Group), Electronic Arts Inc., Kabam Games, Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Games Inc. (Take-two Interactive)_, NetEase Inc_ and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In Aug 2019 – Tencent Cloud released a cloud gaming Solution at ChinaJoy. The solution is expected to providing a one-stop Cloud Gaming Solution for game developers and platforms, helping them to gradually decreasing the development times of cloud-based mobile games.

– In April 2019 – Vodafone, in collaboration with Hatch, launch the first 5G-optimised cloud gaming service in Germany. That is, Hatchs mobile games streaming service were made available for Vodafone 5G customers across Germany.

Key Market Trends:

– Free-to-play is the pricing model that is preferred by most of the mobile game developers because of its unlimited potential and can be downloaded without any charge. This allows players to sample a game before deciding whether they want to commit time or money, and tend to accrue higher revenues.

– Games such as Pokmon GO are following a free to play game model, and according to Bank of America, in the United States in 2016, 27 million users were playing this. It is estimated to cross 67 million by 2020. And in the Asia Pacific region, the number of players is set to expand from 84 million to 311 million in the same timeframe. Therefore the increasing number of users is expected to have a positive outlook on the market.

– Further, Hyper Casual games mostly monetize through advertising and captured more than half of all gaming app downloads by 2017. Seeing the future in such games, Zynga acquired Gram Games for USD 250 million in 2018, and in the same year, Goldman Sachs also invested USD 200 million in Voodoo.

– Moreover, this model is expected to evolve with the development of technologies such as augmented reality and 5G. With the deployment of 5G, coupled with faster download speeds, it is expected by the advertising videos to increase in quality and engagement.

Regional Analysis For Mobile Gaming Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Mobile Gaming Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Mobile Gaming Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

