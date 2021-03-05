Mobile Edge Computing Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Mobile Edge Computing Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Mobile Edge Computing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Mobile Edge Computing Market was valued at USD 186.2 Million in 2019, and it is estimated to be worth USD 736.18 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355762/mobile-edge-computing-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Global Mobile Edge Computing Market are SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Saguna Networks Ltd., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ADLINK Technology Inc., SMART Embedded Computing (Artesyn Embedded Technologies), ZephyrTel Inc. (ESW Capital Group Company) and others.

Regional Outlook of Mobile Edge Computing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Nokia has announced that it is adding 5G and edge capabilities to its Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service. As part of the 5G introduction, Nokia said that WING allows the user plane functions to be separated and extended to the far network edge or enterprise premises, ensuring ultra-low latency. In parallel, this distributed WING infrastructure can be enhanced with multi-access edge computing (MEC) technology, improving the ability to support compute-intensive IoT services such as AR/VR maintenance, and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) use cases.

– January 2020 – SK Telecom announced that it had accomplished a standalone (SA) 5G data call on its commercial 5G network. The data call used network equipment from both Ericsson and Samsung. The company said that it has also applied critical 5G technologies such as network slicing and mobile edge computing (MEC) to its SA 5G network. Network slicing partitions a single physical system into multiple virtual mobile networks. Mobile Edge Computing minimizes latency in a 5G network by providing a shortcut for data transmission through the installation of small-scale data centers at 5G base stations.

Key Market Trends:

Telecommunication is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Telecommunications is one of the fastest evolving industries in the global market. It is currently in the process of upgrading its infrastructure to prepare for the 5G transition, which makes it a suitable time for telecom end-users to invest in the mobile edge computing resources.

– With the rise in an enormous amount of data, generated from millions of subscribers streaming terabytes of videos, music, and social networking every day, enterprises are facing high network load, and increasing demand for network bandwidth is expected to cater by the increase in the spectrum bandwidth along with ultra-low latency rate.

– As 5G deployment is gaining traction worldwide, MEC architecture is evolving quickly to keep up with the expansion of 5G networks. Companies in the market are integrating MEC with 5G to distribute networking demands effectively.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355762/mobile-edge-computing-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Mobile Edge Computing Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.