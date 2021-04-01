Mobile Digital Banking Market Report 2020 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026
Mobile Digital Banking Market
ReportsnReports added a new research report on the Global Mobile Digital Banking Market 2020-2026.
Global Mobile Digital Banking Market industry research report arrangement investigation showcase player profiles and methodologies. The report offers a complete understanding of the improvement approaches, procedures, cost structures, and future growth.
This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Mobile Digital Banking Market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in Mobile Digital Banking Market conditions. The rapidly changing Mobile Digital Banking Market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It covers the entire Mobile Digital Banking Market with an in-depth study on revenue growth and profitability. The report also delivers on key players along with a strategic standpoint pertaining to price and promotion.
Digital banking means the full digitization of banks and all its activities, programs and functions. ItåÕs not just about digitizing your services and products åÑ the front-end that customers see åÑ but also about automating your processes (the back-end) and connecting these worlds with middleware. Digital banking is about the automation of every step of the banking relationship, and it goes way beyond an online or mobile banking platform.
This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Mobile Digital Banking industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Mobile Digital Banking. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Mobile Digital Banking in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Key players in the global Mobile Digital Banking market covered in Chapter 13:
Capital Banking Solution
Digiliti Money, Inc
Microsoft Corporation
Tata Consultancy Services
Temenos Headquarters SA
JPMorgan Chase & Co
Backbase
ACI Worldwide
Ally Financial Inc
Urban FT
CR2
Fiserv, Inc
TRG Mobilearth Inc
Kony, Inc
Innofis
Infosys Ltd
Oracle
Technisys
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Mobile Digital Banking market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Banking Cards
Mobile Wallets
Mobile Banking
Internet Banking
Micro ATMs
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Digital Banking market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large-Sized Enterprises
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
- Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Mobile Digital Banking Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Mobile Digital Banking Market Mobile Digital Banking Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
3.3 Sales and Mobile Digital Banking Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
