Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market size to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Mobile device management (MDM) is a software-based application designed to help managers and administrators to control and secure mobile endpoints, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets across the organization. It is a key component of enterprise mobility management (EMM) that allows users to access official data and applications on personal devices. MDM can perform numerous functions, such as providing a remote control for troubleshooting, maintaining hardware and application inventory, and managing operating system (OS) configuration and mobile content. As a result, it is extensively adopted across numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, BFSI, telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, etc.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-device-management-market/requestsample

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services, along with rapid digitization across diverse industries, is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD) enhances vulnerabilities to the company network and the risk of data breaches. This, in turn, is increasing the focus of organizations on employing advanced systems, such as MDM, to secure their corporate data. Besides this, the escalating demand for workflow automation and collaboration of various teams and departments across the organization is positively influencing the global market. Several other factors, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with MDM solutions, coupled with extensive R&D activities in the IT sector, are anticipated to further drive the global market for MDM in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

AirWatch (VMware)

Blackberry

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mobile Iron Inc.

SAP SE

Sophos Ltd.

SOTI Inc.

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Application and End-Use.

Market by Type:

Solutions

Services

Market by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Market by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Market by Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Communication

Others

Market by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-device-management-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our research report 2021-2026. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

Related Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/scientific-instrument-market-size-competitive-landscape-business-opportunities-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pigeon-pea-market-share-opportunities-regional-outlook-industry-demand-forecast-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/airborne-isr-market-latest-updates-size-share-growth-opportunities-and-business-statistics-2021-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/neoprene-market-report-industry-overview-growth-demand-and-forecast-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-magnet-market-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-portable-medical-and-healthcare-devices-market-size-growth-analysis-report-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/intravenous-solutions-market-research-report-upcoming-trends-demand-regional-analysis-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antimony-market-global-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/black-gram-market-research-report-upcoming-trends-demand-regional-analysis-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market-2021-2026-global-trends-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-03-08?tesla=y

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com