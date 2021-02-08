Mobile Device Management Market 2021 Technology Advancement to 2025

Mobile Device Management Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Mobile Device Management Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Mobile Device Management Market was valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.67 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Mobile device management (MDM) solutions are expected to empower the IT team in any company, across various end-user verticals. In the present day, service providers are increasingly focusing on broader enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions to capture better and serve the mobile opportunity. PIN enforcement, remotely access, security analysis, jailbreak/root detection, data encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and application tunnels are some of the critical functions offered by these solutions.

– The rising adoption of Bring Your Device (BYOD) and the growing security concerns to protect an enormous amount of corporate data are significant factors influencing the growth of the MDM market. The proliferation of BYOD has become an apparent force across the business landscape. The rapidly expanding fleet of mobile devices has become an essential consideration for every organization. It drives them to deploy a platform that offers a high level of oversight and robust data protection.

– Devices without the protection of an MDM are at an increased risk of malware and other virus attacks that could compromise the confidential data stored. Any compromise in the confidential data can permanently affect an organization’s reputation with its consumers and other business partners, which is one of the most critical factors driving the market.

– At the same time, mobile device manufacturers are working towards equipping the devices with built-in 5G components towards exploiting the full potential of 5G networks. Such efforts are considered to be the key for low latency, high-speed management of the devices. 5G services are anticipated to support a wide array of services and associated service requirements across multiple scenarios.

– With 5G expected to reach the enterprise space soon, businesses would need to redesign their enterprise mobility strategies. This is because 5G will increase the adoption of smart devices, wearables, AI, IoT, AR, and VR across industries. Therefore, requiring proper management solutions to simplify device management.

– Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, service firms are increasingly embracing work-from-home culture. Any employee working remotely significantly increases the risk of a compliance deficiency and poses a risk to firms’ most sensitive data. To mitigate these risks, firms need to undertake countermeasures like adopting mobile device management applications to increase supervision and security features, which will only boost MDM systems’ market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile device management market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of many small and large players operating and providing domestic and domestic solutions in the international market. The significant players are adopting strategies like product innovation, and most of the large vendors offer Mobile Device Management as a part of their Enterprise Mobility Management(EMM) offerings.

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

– July 2020 – Citrix and Microsoft partnered to accelerate the future of work. Under the terms of the deal, Microsoft will select Citrix Workspace as a preferred digital workspace solution, and Citrix will select Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform to move existing on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure and enable people to work anywhere across devices.

– August 2019 – VOpenprare, Inc., at VOpenprorld 2019, rolled out innovations for its MDM/EMM solution, VOpenprare Workspace ONE digital workspace platform. Innovations aim to engage and improve employee productivity. The innovations also allow IT teams to leverage automation and improve management and security for any application, delivered to any device, on any cloud.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Based Deployment is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The cloud-based deployment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in the market. The solution is being rapidly adopted by various organizations in the corporate landscape, owing to its flexible, smooth, scalable, and affordable characteristics.

– Moreover, cloud-based solutions empower IT, teams, with functionality, such as enrolling, locking, managing, and protecting devices from a remote location. Modern mobile devices use different operating systems that demand regular firOpenprare updates of their platforms for the device’s smooth functioning. A cloud-based MDM solution enables faster response to such update requirements than an on-premises solution.

– Most of the industry verticals, such as manufacturing, telecom, transportation, utilities, logistics, and retail, prefer cloud-based MDM solutions due to its various advantages. Moreover, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are also rapidly moving towards the cloud deployment solutions, due to budget constraints and the ease of accessibility of cloud-based MDM solutions.

