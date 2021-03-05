Mobile Device Management Market 2021 Business Scenario – Vmware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., MobileIron Inc., IBM Corporation

Mobile Device Management Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Mobile Device Management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Mobile Device Management Market was valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.67 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Mobile Device Management Market are Vmware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., MobileIron Inc., IBM Corporation, Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Sophos Group plc., Centrify Corporation, Kaspersky Lab Inc., SAP SE, Ivanti Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., BlackBerry Limited, SOTI Inc, Miradore Ltd. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2020 – Citrix and Microsoft partnered to accelerate the future of work. Under the terms of the deal, Microsoft will select Citrix Workspace as a preferred digital workspace solution, and Citrix will select Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform to move existing on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure and enable people to work anywhere across devices.

– August 2019 – VMware, Inc., at VMworld 2019, rolled out innovations for its MDM/EMM solution, VMware Workspace ONE digital workspace platform. Innovations aim to engage and improve employee productivity. The innovations also allow IT teams to leverage automation and improve management and security for any application, delivered to any device, on any cloud.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Based Deployment is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The cloud-based deployment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in the market. The solution is being rapidly adopted by various organizations in the corporate landscape, owing to its flexible, smooth, scalable, and affordable characteristics.

– Moreover, cloud-based solutions empower IT, teams, with functionality, such as enrolling, locking, managing, and protecting devices from a remote location. Modern mobile devices use different operating systems that demand regular firmware updates of their platforms for the device’s smooth functioning. A cloud-based MDM solution enables faster response to such update requirements than an on-premises solution.

– Most of the industry verticals, such as manufacturing, telecom, transportation, utilities, logistics, and retail, prefer cloud-based MDM solutions due to its various advantages. Moreover, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are also rapidly moving towards the cloud deployment solutions, due to budget constraints and the ease of accessibility of cloud-based MDM solutions.

Regional Outlook of Mobile Device Management Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Mobile Device Management Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.