Mobile Crusher and Screener Market Outlook with Thrilling Growth by Key Players Komatsu Ltd, Terex Corporation, Anaconda Equipment Ltd, Astec Industries, Inc, KLEEMANN GmbH, Lippmann Division of Metso McCloskey USA, LLC, Metso Outotec, Sandvik AB, thyssenkrupp AG, SMB Mineral Processing GmbH and Others

According to our latest market study on “Mobile Crusher and Screener Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End-Use ,” the market was valued at US$ 2,958.93 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,919.35 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Mobile crushers have gained a significant demand owing to its low operational costs. The introduction of mobile crushers has eliminated the need for transportation along with transportation costs. Unlike the traditional crushers, the mobile crushers crush the minerals on-site and reduce the operational cost. The mobile crusher is a complete setup that involves minimum human resources in its operation, which reduces the labor cost. The mobile crushers’ complete mobile setup minimizes the need for the factory to transport the minerals that have an added benefit of cost reduction coupled with its convenience. The mobile crushers are known to be a one-time investment that has a longer operational life. The maintenance of materials, spare parts, and fuel lubricants is inexpensive than the traditional crushers. Hence, the low operational cost of mobile crushers drives the demand for mobile crusher and screener.

The mobile crusher and screener market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Geographically, Europe held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into mobile crusher and mobile screener. The mobile crusher segment is expected to represent a larger market share during the forecast period. Based on end user, the market is segmented into construction, mining, recycling, and others. In 2019, the mining segment accounted the largest share in the global mobile crusher and screener market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is hindering economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The pandemic has created multiple challenges for the construction and mining sector. Before this outbreak, the construction industry was already dealing with various challenges such as fraud, lack of credit, and burden of regulations. The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in the halt of new and on-going construction and mining activities, which is hampering the growth of the construction and mining industry across the world. Since the mobile crusher and screener market is directly dependent on the mining and construction sector, a decline in these industries is restraining the growth of the mobile crushers and screeners market.

Anaconda Equipment Ltd.; Astec Industries, Inc.; Komatsu Ltd.; Sandvik AB; Kleenmann GmbH (Wirtgen Group, a John Deere Company); Lippmann Division of Metso McCloksey USA LLC; Metso Outotec; SBM Mineral Processing GmbH; Terex Corporation; and Thyssenkrupp AG are among the major companies operating in the mobile crusher and screener market.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Mobile Crusher and Screener Market Landscape Mobile Crusher and Screener Market – Key Market Dynamics Mobile Crusher and Screener Market – Global Market Analysis Mobile Crusher and Screener Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Mobile Crusher and Screener Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Mobile Crusher and Screener Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Mobile Crusher and Screener Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Mobile Crusher and Screener Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

