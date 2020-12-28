Mobile Communications Retail Industry Market Sales Value, Key Vendors, Brand Positioning and Key Players – Telstra, Optus

Mobile Communications Retail Industry Market Overview: General Trends and Forecasts

A report on Global Mobile Communications Retail Industry Market published by Decisive Markets Insights forecast that the market is expected to reach USD million by 2027 from USD million in 2019; growing at a CAGR of from 2020 to 2027. The compound annual growth rate of the market is from 2020 to 2027. Tremendous growth opportunities across different industrial verticals are discussed in the report. Technological advancement in the product and rising consumer demand across different application sectors is boosting the growth of the market. Different opportunities available in the geographical market are also discussed in the report and this would help manufacturers know the growth opportunity across different geographies and investing areas. Along with this, one of the major factors, i.e., expansion would be a major deciding factor for a key player of the market.

Market Segmentation: Product Types, Application Areas and Key Geographies

The geographical division of the market is based on product variations and application areas. The market is segmented into four main regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW)

These geographies have been further sub divided into:



North America (the US, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World (South and Central America, Middle East and Africa)

Mobile Communications Retail Industry Breakdown Data by Type

Telephone Retail

Internet Retail

Other

Mobile Communications Retail Industry Breakdown Data by Application

Individual

Commercial

Mobile Communications Retail Industry Breakdown Data by Companies

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

Vita Group

Allphones

Mo?s Mobile

Harvey Norman

Hutchison

Macquarie TelecomTerms

Nextgen Group

M2 Group

TPG Telecom

IiNet

Amcom

Why should you buy the report? Summary Analysis



Market size and forecast: 2019 to 2025

• CAGR: 2020 to 2025, estimating 2020 as the base year.

• Company Profile: Business profiles of the main players

• Supply side and the demand side mapped to accurately assess the market

